Science of Identity Foundation Publishes Q&A With Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Describing the Origins and Essence of Its Teachings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda explains that Science of Identity Foundation's teachings are "rooted in the foremost Hindu and yoga scripture, Bhagavad-gita (Song of God)," and that the "essential teachings of the Bhagavad-gita are that individuals should cultivate their love for God, their love for others, and use their lives for the well-being of others, being guided by the Lord within their hearts."

He explains that the teachings of the Bhagavad-gita have been handed down for thousands of years in what is called a sampradaya, or disciplic succession, and that "the Science of Identity Foundation was established to share the teachings and practices of karma and bhakti yoga so that individuals can easily understand, utilize, and apply such teachings and practices in their own personal lives to achieve greater inner peace and happiness, a more purposeful life, and a fearless death."

Some people may wonder how they can join Science of Identity Foundation. Jagad Guru explains that it's not something one can join. Rather, "yoga is a process of self-discovery and of cultivating your love for God and for all living beings. You don't need to join anything."

Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda then goes on to describe the difference between sanatana-dharma and what is often referred to as religion. He explains that "understanding one's true identity, and understanding one's relationship with God and one's love for God, has nothing to do with joining or quitting a particular faith." In this regard, sanatana-dharma refers to "the truth which exists whether you believe it or you don't believe it," and the path of yoga is "a quest to discover that truth."

To live an enlightened life, Jagad Guru says that "the first and foremost requirement to make spiritual advancement is sincerity." To help a person maintain spiritual practices and focus when material life presents so many constant distractions, the ancient yoga scriptures prescribe a very simple process — the "hearing and repeating of sacred mantras." The conclusion of the article is that "everyone's spiritual journey is an individual path. It is not something you join."

