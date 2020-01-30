Science of Identity Foundation Releases New Q&A With Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda on 'The Science of Yoga'

HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the ever-increasing interest in the Science of Identity Foundation and world-renowned yoga spiritual master Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda, the Science of Identity Foundation recently published questions and answers with Jagad Guru on the subject of "The Science of Yoga." The article reveals the essence of yoga wisdom in a clear and logical manner, allowing people from any background or belief system to contemplate on and apply authoritative teachings in their personal lives.

Addressing a series of important questions, Jagad Guru first explained why yoga is called a science. He said, "Just like anyone with a microscope can observe the structure of a cell, anyone who applies the tools and techniques of yoga science has the ability to observe and experience the reality of their spiritual essence."

Jagad Guru also explained how, "through yoga, we realize that the physical body is a set of outer garments and the mind is like our undergarments. Beneath our clothes, covered by the body and the mind, there exists an eternal spiritual self."

After explaining how misunderstanding our true identity is the root cause of anxiety, Jagad Guru described how the practice of mindfulness can help relieve anxiety. He also explained the deeper insights and realizations the practice of mindfulness can bring about. The article concludes with a link to a mindfulness technique that anyone can practice.

Link to the Q & A Article

https://sif.yoga/yoga-wisdom/science-of-yoga

About Science of Identity Foundation

Established in 1977 by Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda, Science of Identity Foundation teaches the practice of meditation and kirtan—along with the timeless yoga wisdom of Vaishnava Hinduism—to help individuals achieve greater spiritual, mental, and physical well-being. Passed down for centuries through an unbroken line of self-realized teachers, this ancient and authentic process of self-discovery can be practiced by anyone.

Official Site and Social Media

https://sif.yoga/about

https://twitter.com/sif_yoga

https://www.instagram.com/scienceofidentity

Media Contact

Jeannie Bishop

808-367-2633

176773@email4pr.com

Related Files

SIF PR.pdf

Related Images

science-of-identity-foundation.png

Science of Identity Foundation

Related Links

Facebook

Medium

SOURCE Science of Identity Foundation

Related Links

https://sif.yoga/

