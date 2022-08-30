Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Offline Segment to be Significant for the Revenue Generation - Technavio

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. Globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of specialty toy stores providing scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying behavior prefer to shop STEM toys from the offline channel as they can make an immediate purchase and get possession of the product on the spot after making the purchase

The changing learning approach in educational institutes, i.e., a shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach, has played a major role in the growth of the STEM toy market during 2020 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

and are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth is the advancement of a collaborative environment in educational institutions. The shift in learning approaches from traditional exam-based education toward a context-oriented approach in educational institutions significantly contributes to the growth of the market.

The shift in learning approaches from traditional exam-based education toward a context-oriented approach in educational institutions significantly contributes to the growth of the market. Market Challenges - The intense competition from mobile games will be a major challenge for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has resulted in the emergence of several game-based learning software and applications targeted at kids of different age groups.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Vendor Analysis

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 964.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

