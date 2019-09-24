Scientific Business Solutions Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Business Solutions, LLC (DBA: Dedicated Developers), a leading full-service Web Design, Web and Mobile App Development and Consulting firm, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 00CORP Contract (47QRAA19D004T), and are now certified to supply Professional Services to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Scientific Business Solutions have listed their Technology Services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to continue to provide all Federal branches access to our vast technology Solutions and Services," states Vishal Bhatia, Chief Executive Offer at Scientific Business Solutions, LLC. He adds: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state level and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer all of our systems and services at fixed government pricing."

Dedicated Developers specializes in Web and Mobile App Development, Web Design, Software Product Development, Full Stack Development and numerous Cloud and IoT services. Their dedicated team of highly qualified and professional developers strives towards fulfilling clients' needs across the digital landscape by offering expert knowledge and skills through a wide array of services. In the past 12 years, Dedicated Developers has successfully completed over 1000 web and mobile app projects for more than 300 clients in 15+ countries. The company has also received numerous awards, including being named One of the "Top 100 Most Promising Tech Companies in the US" by Silicon India magazine; "The Best Web Development Company" in the Atlanta market by Clutch.co; "Top Mobile App Development Company" by clutch.co; Acknowledged as Top Mobile App Development Companies by Extract.co; and Recognized as Top mobile app development companies by Upcity.com and GoodFirms.co.

About Scientific Business Solutions, LLC (DBA: Dedicated Developers):

Founded in 2008, Dedicated Developers is an Atlanta based software development and consulting firm that specializes in Mobile App Development and several other services including: Website Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, and more to clients around the world. Clients who work with Dedicated Developers gain access to experts who are dedicated to designing, building and launching their app or web project in a timely manner. Visit www.DedicatedDevelopers.com for more information.

Contact for Scientific Business Solutions, LLC (Dedicated Developers):

Vishal Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer, at: (952) 496-2300

SOURCE Scientific Business Solutions, LLC

