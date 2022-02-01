Scientific Financial Systems Hires Colin Longval As Its New Sales And Business Development Manager

"I've known Colin for a lot of years and he brings a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to the team as we seek to broaden our portfolio of clients in the investment management space," said Pete Millington, CEO.

Longval boasts more than 20 years of experience in the finance and investment management, management consulting, information technology, and CPG/manufacturing industries, with positions across sales, account management, and relationship management.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a talented team and to represent Quotient™, a product that seeks to enhance the state of the art of investment management." Colin Longval

About Scientific Financial Systems

Scientific Financial Systems, Inc. a Boston-based financial technology company developed Quotient™, a unique and advanced analytical and data management tool for the institutional investment community (quants) to improve their performance.

