Scientific Games Becomes Founding Partner of All-In Diversity Project to Foster Diversity and Inclusion in the Gaming Industry

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is creating an inclusive global gaming industry as a founding member of the All-In Diversity Project, a non-profit organization creating tools to advance the industry's diversity, inclusion and workplace equality.

"Gaming is evolving and growing more than ever, and it's crucial that the industry embraces the diverse and unique people who contribute to the gaming world," said Scientific Games Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Katharine Anderson. "Scientific Games is proud to be a founding partner of this trailblazing project and celebrates the efforts being made to create an inclusive environment with opportunities for all."

As a founding member of the All-In Diversity Project, Scientific Games will work collaboratively with additional partners to determine diversity, equity and inclusion expectations and standards for the gaming industry, while driving a conversation to establish global standards.

Scientific Games will proudly participate in dialogue with other members of the All-In Diversity Project, reference the benchmarks created to track the industry's progress and reflect on its own current state in order to enhance areas of diversity and inclusion.

Through a variety of events, programs, and surveys conducted in partnership with gaming industry operators and suppliers, the All-In Diversity Project will be a central data resource and offer impactful tools that create inclusive products, policies and teams.

Kelly Kehn, co-founder of the All-In Diversity Project, said, "It's fantastic to have Scientific Games become a founding member of the All-In Diversity Project. We are so proud to add an organization who doesn't just 'talk the talk' but is proactively open to collaboration and discussion around developing best practices which help to address key challenges that we face not only in the gaming industry, but across all industries."

About All-In Diversity Project

The All-In Diversity Project is the industry's global resource for data pertaining to diversity and inclusion. It collects data through employee surveys and the All-Index — a standard index which is set to be the definitive benchmarking tool for the gambling industry to measure progress towards inclusion in the workplace. Its vision is to shift the paradigm for inclusion through transparency, measurability and actionable tactics. All-In Diversity Project has launched its website and social media campaign and is now registering participants for the All-Index survey. More information can be found at allindiversityproject.com or by emailing info@allindiversityproject.com.

