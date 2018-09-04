Scientific Games Congratulates Florida Lottery On 7th Consecutive Year Of Record-Breaking Year Sales

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ : SGMS ) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") congratulates one of its largest instant game customers in the world, the Florida Lottery (the "Lottery"), on another record breaking year of sales. The Lottery, which is ranked No. 4 in the world for instant game total sales (La Fleur's Almanac) shattered its fiscal year 2017, record with more than $6.7 billion (USD) in total sales. With total instant game sales up 9.6 percent from the previous fiscal year, more than $4.65 billion or 69.4 percent of the Lottery's total fiscal year 2018, sales were driven by sales of instant games, led by the popular 100X the Cash game and the Week for Life family of games.

Scientific Games Congratulates Florida Lottery on 7th Consecutive Year of Record-Breaking Sales

The Florida Lottery also contributed a record $1.75 billion to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, and broke its previous fiscal year records with more than $4.8 billion in prizes paid to players and more than $373.7 million in commissions paid to retailers.

Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell expressed gratitude for Florida Governor Scott's leadership, the Lottery's retail partners, loyal players and dedicated Florida Lottery employees.

"Additionally, these remarkable milestones for the Florida Lottery have been achieved through careful planning and an innovative instant game marketing strategy with Scientific Games," said Poppell. "Earlier this year we broke the U.S. record for weekly instant game sales, and we hope the record-breaking continues as it helps fund education in Florida, our number one priority. We are committed to making a difference in the lives of Florida's students and their families."

With a total of $352.3 million in sales, 100X the Cash – the Florida Lottery's first $30 game in 10 years – averaged more than $20 million in sales per week during the 17 weeks it was on sale in fiscal year 2018. The Week for Life family of games ($1-$2-$5-$10-$20), which were in the market most of fiscal year 2018, topped $660 million in sales. Performing well beyond the U.S. lottery industry in fiscal year 2018, the Florida Lottery experienced a 10.1 percent increase in sales of $2 instant games, a 19.5 percent increase in sales of $5 instant games, and a 25.5 percent increase in sales of $10 instant games.

The Florida Lottery participates in Scientific Games' world-leading Cooperative Services Program (CSP) for instant game management which provides game design, programming, manufacturing, inside sales, marketing, warehousing and distribution, and retail services. The Company serves more than 13,000 Florida Lottery retailers from its CSP facility in Orlando.

"Scientific Games is honored to celebrate another record-breaking year with the Florida Lottery. We could not be prouder of the accomplishments our teams have achieved together with instant games," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Instant Products for Scientific Games. "We will continue our collaboration with the Lottery to bring entertaining instant games to Floridians, along with our technology and services that help generate more contributions to help fund education in the state."

A supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is the world's largest supplier of lottery instant games and known for its expertise in complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

