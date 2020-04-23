Scientific Games' Decades Long Relationship With DC Lottery Continues With New Scratchers Contract

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was awarded a new contract to provide instant Scratchers games to the Office of Lottery and Gaming ("DC Lottery") to help generate maximum profits directly benefiting the residents and economic vitality of the District of Columbia. The one-year contract may be extended by the Lottery for up to four years. Scientific Games has provided innovative Scratchers game entertainment to the District of Columbia since the DC Lottery launched in 1982.

Recent DC Lottery Scratchers hits from Scientific Games include the highly successful $1 2020 game loaded with $20 prizes; the football-themed $5 Washington Touchdown; $20 Roaring Cash featuring an Art Deco/Great Gatsby-era design; and the Lottery's second $30 game, Capital Fortune.

Beth Bresnahan, Executive Director of the DC Lottery said, "There is a significant opportunity for growth in our instant portfolio. We are pleased to continue our longtime, successful relationship with Scientific Games through this new contract which will help the DC Lottery to continue our mission of maximizing revenue returned to the General Fund to support the District's vital public programs and essential services."

In fiscal year 2019, the DC Lottery's Scratchers retail sales totaled $51.9 million (La Fleur's 2020 Almanac). Scientific Games produced several of the DC Lottery's best performing Scratchers in 2019, including SLINGO®, the top-selling $3 game; 50X, the top-selling $5 game; and several of the top-selling $2 and $10 games.

John Schulz, Senior VP Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "Scientific Games is honored to continue serving as a trusted business partner to the DC Lottery. Our more than 45 years of experience creating, manufacturing and managing instant games has resulted in products that responsibly drive maximum revenues for our lottery partners such as the DC Lottery."

U.S.-based Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, and is currently the primary instant game provider instant to the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world based on per capita sales. The Company launched the first lottery digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. Scientific Games is also the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in the U.S.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

