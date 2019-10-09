LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or "SG") has unveiled OpenGaming, the end-to-end digital ecosystem for operators looking to provide a new wave of immersive gaming experiences for their players through one seamless integration.

Scientific Games Launches OpenGaming™, an End-to-End Digital Ecosystem

The OpenGaming ecosystem is home to trusted content aggregation technology, a robust player account management platform, 2500+ games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios and innovation-rich features across jackpots, free-rounds, tournaments and peer-to-peer gaming. Scientific Games' Open Gaming System (OGS) already offers two-sided network scale and reliability with rich content at one end and world-class operators and players at the other. OpenPlatform (OPS) rounds out the technology with top-tier player management solutions. OpenGaming looks to the future as one ecosystem with immersive game content that's powered by dynamically integrated features and imaginative player experiences.

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive of SG Digital, said, "Our vision is to change the way people think about player experiences through interaction-rich platform features seamlessly stitched into ground-breaking games. OpenGaming takes our passion for great games and builds in layers of multi-studio features to drive a new revolution for our industry. It kicks open the door to the future of interactive gaming in our industry."

Dylan Slaney, SG Digital's SVP Gaming commented, "When we talk to players, they tell us we're competing for their time alongside other aggregation platforms in the media, mobile, and console gaming worlds. With the launch of OpenGaming, which now includes our award-winning OGS content aggregation platform, our OpenPlatform (OPS) player account management system, and our unparalleled library of world-class multi-studio content, our teams and partners have risen to the industry's challenge and created a breakthrough entertainment ecosystem."

© 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Scientific Games Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

