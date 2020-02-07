Scientific Games' New James Bond 007 Branded Games Off To A Blockbuster Start With 22 U.S. And International Lotteries Participating

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced that a total of 22 U.S. and international lotteries are launching its new JAMES BOND 007 licensed games. Scientific Games has successfully extended the intrigue and excitement of the JAMES BOND 007 brand across its gaming entertainment ecosystem, including lottery, social and casino products.

Scientific Games announced that a total of 22 U.S. and international lotteries are launching its new JAMES BOND 007 licensed games.

The lottery games coincide with the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, to be released in theatres globally starting April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 10, 2020 in the US. First to launch JAMES BOND 007 games were lotteries in Massachusetts, Maine, Pennsylvania, Israel and Switzerland. Thus far, three lotteries will sell the JAMES BOND 007 games to players both in retail stores and online/mobile.

With over $43 million in retail sales in 19 weeks, the Massachusetts Lottery's $5 (USD) JAMES BOND 007 game sold out and Lottery officials said the game performed very well.

In the U.S., 11 state lotteries are set to participate in Scientific Games' James Bond Lottery Challenge linked game, a second-chance offering winners and their guests a five-day/four-night trip to Las Vegas in 2021 where the prizewinner will have a chance to participate in the James Bond Lottery Challenge. Winners will have a chance to win a cash prize up to $1 million or more. In addition, the prizewinners shall participate in a Bonus Event, to win a bonus cash prize up to $100,000.

Internationally, six lotteries will launch separate JAMES BOND 007 games and five lotteries will launch NO TIME TO DIE themed games. Additional domestic and international lotteries are currently in discussion with Scientific Games to launch JAMES BOND 007 games.

Ed Farley, Chief Marketing Officer for the Massachusetts Lottery, said, "The Mass Lottery is very selective with licensed games, but JAMES BOND 007 tested strongly in focus groups across a wide range of our players. We were confident that Scientific Games' elegant design of the ticket, the $1 million top instant prize, and the added thrill of the second-chance experience in Las Vegas, would collectively make this a very appealing and successful game."

Scientific Games created the lottery industry's first linked instant game in 2007 and has continued innovating once-in-a-lifetime winner experiences for lottery players.

Kyle Rogers, Executive VP of Lottery Licensing at Scientific Games, said, "We continue to lead the gaming entertainment industry with licensed brands and linked games that generate incredible excitement with players and provide once-in-a-lifetime prizes and unique experiences. With over a decade of experience, Scientific Games understands how to connect players with the lottery brand and with brands like JAMES BOND 007 in relevant and memorable ways."

Rogers also shared that big games appeal to both new and existing lottery players. In addition, linked games offer participating lotteries powerful prize experiences that most could not provide on their own, as well as unparalleled marketing benefits. Over the last decade, Scientific Games presented more than eight linked game blockbusters, each packaged with quality, creative marketing assets for participating lotteries, with local radio and TV ad campaigns and at retail point-of-sale. Many became among the top-sellers with lottery players.

Scientific Games is the world's largest provider of lottery instant games, and the industry's leading creator of linked games. The company currently has more than 100 licensed brands for lottery, digital, social and casino games.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts:

SG Lottery Communications:

Therese Minella, APR +1 770-825-4219

Director, Lottery Communications

therese.minella@scientificgames.com

Corporate Communications:

Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

www.scientificgames.com

