Scientific Games Powers Caesars Entertainment's Mobile Sports Betting App in New Jersey

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ : SGMS ) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") launched mobile online sports betting with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ : CZR ) in New Jersey yesterday to coincide with the start of the professional football season. The launch allows Caesars customers in the state to place bets on their mobile devices and expands Caesars' turnkey sportsbook betting from in-venue to online via mobile and desktop. Caesars is now taking mobile sports bets via The Caesars Casino & Sports app, powered by Scientific Games, which offers a seamless experience for the player in a single app.

This launch showcases the power of Scientific Games' partnership with Caesars, one of the most diversified gaming and entertainment companies. The two companies now have the unmatched ability to provide a full-service offering to bettors that includes the sportsbook platform, player account technology, and highly engaging customer touchpoints across in-venue screen solutions, point of sale terminals and the digital portal. Scientific Games' OpenBet® technology provides Caesars' players with intuitive and sleek solutions, enhancing the sports betting experience both in property and online.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook for SG Digital, said, "We're thrilled that Caesars mobile sports betting is live in New Jersey, enabling players to bet on their favorite sports teams today. We're very proud of delivering a quality mobile betting platform, which truly rounds out Caesars' sportsbook experience, and the speed with which we were able to launch this offering in this exciting new market. We're also proud of our Caesars partnership and their activation of a turnkey sports betting solution players will enjoy."

The Caesars Casino & Sports app is available through the App Store and on Caesars website for Android users. Caesars' mobile sports betting offering is integrated with Total Rewards. Tri-state area gaming customers can access the mobile application in the state of New Jersey. Wagers can be placed in the app via VISA, MasterCard, Paypal and select other forms of payment.

In addition to providing its OpenBet® platform for Caesars' resorts in New Jersey, Caesars Entertainment also launched sports betting at its Mississippi properties, Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino and Harrah's Gulf Coast Hotel & Casino, in August.

