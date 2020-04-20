LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") won a new, six-year contract from the South Carolina Education Lottery (the "Lottery") for its performance-focused Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program to responsibly drive maximum profits for educational programs in the state. The Company, which is the primary provider to 10 of the Top 10 performing lotteries in the world, has designed and manufactured every instant game sold in South Carolina since the Lottery launched in 2002, propelling it to the No. 3 ranked instant game lottery in the world (FY2019 per capita sales, La Fleur's Almanac). To date, instant games represent nearly $4 billion in Lottery contributions to education in South Carolina.

Scientific Games Scores New Six-Year Contract from South Carolina Education Lottery

The South Carolina Education Lottery selected Scientific Games following a competitive procurement as the best choice to help reach its goals. The new contract, which includes warehousing and distribution services with a new state-of-the-art distribution facility, a next generation lottery mobile app and interactive services, may be extended for one additional year.

"We have accomplished great results over the past 18 years, working with Scientific Games as our primary instant games provider to offer enjoyable game entertainment for South Carolina players while providing vital support for state educational programs," said Hogan Brown, Executive Director, South Carolina Education Lottery. "Continuing the SGEP program, a partnership proven highly successful, will strengthen our ability to responsibly optimize revenue for education in South Carolina."

"We are honored by the trust the South Carolina Education Lottery has placed in Scientific Games to fully manage their diverse instant game portfolio," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Lottery Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Beginning and ending with analytics and insights, our SGEP program encompasses every aspect of the Lottery's instant products – from game design through retail execution."

Since 2014, Scientific Games has helped the Lottery grow instant game sales 10.6%, the highest five-year annual growth rate of any of the Top 10 instant game lotteries worldwide (FY2019 per capita sales, La Fleur's Almanac). The Lottery also has the top-performing $10 instant game portfolio in the U.S., featuring more than 20 games per year.

"Our long-term collaboration with the South Carolina Education Lottery has provided Scientific Games with a full understanding of its marketing strategy. Managing its unique and successful instant game portfolio requires creative game design, innovative playstyles, a variety of value added options for players, the ability to deploy advanced logistics in the market, and use of analytics and insights through the entire retail ecosystem," said Schulz.

U.S.-based Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, and currently supplies games, technology or services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

https://www.scientificgames.com

