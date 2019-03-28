Scientific Games' Scratch-Offs Partner Florida Lottery Breaks Another U.S. Record For Weekly Sales

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") congratulates longtime instant game partner the Florida Lottery (the "Lottery") on breaking another U.S. record for single week retail sales of instant games. Floridians purchased $126,250,558 in Scratch-offs the week ending March 3rd, 2019, which generated more than $23.3 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund that benefits Florida students. The record week of instant game sales crushed the Lottery's previous U.S. record of $123,841,386 set in 2018. This record week comes just six months after the Lottery announced seven consecutive years of record-breaking annual sales for fiscal year 2018.

The new weekly sales record week was driven by the Lottery's newly launched $30 game $15 Million Gold Rush Special Edition, which alone garnered sales of $29.5 million in the week ending March 3rd. The hit $30 game is an addition to the Lottery's popular Gold Rush "family" of games offered at the $1, $2, $5, $10 and $20 pricepoints. As a whole, the Gold Rush family sold $62.88 million in the week ending March 3rd.

Additionally, the Florida Lottery's newest $5 game $1,000,000 Luck set a one-week sales record for $5 games with $8.91 million in sales.

All of these games were provided by Scientific Games, the world's largest designer, manager and manufacturer of lottery instant games. The Company is the Lottery's longtime Scratch-offs provider, currently supplying 99 percent of the Lottery's instant games.

Jim Poppell, Florida Lottery Secretary, said, "We don't set out to break national lottery industry records, we set out to generate funding to enhance education in Florida. These records are just a testament to the careful research, planning and marketing that goes into our scratch-off games so they provide a fun, entertainment value to Floridians. It's great to see our players having fun, and we look forward to continuing to provide them the best games available."

Instant games are an important part of the Florida Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising about 69.4 percent of its total sales in fiscal year 2018. The Lottery participates in Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program which provides instant game design, programming, manufacturing, inside sales, marketing, warehousing, distribution and retail services. The Company serves more than 13,000 Florida Lottery retailers from its facility in Orlando.

"Scientific Games congratulates the Florida Lottery on another record sales week for Scratch-offs. We are honored to be the Lottery's instant games partner and assist in their mission to generate maximum funding for education in the state," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Instant Products for Scientific Games. "This success comes from many years of working very closely together to create and market games that drive results."

Scientific Games launched the world's first secure instant game in 1974. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

