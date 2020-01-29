Scientific Games Showcases Its New Games, Systems And Technology At ICE London 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will Reimagine Play™ as a global leader in gaming and entertainment with an impressive showing of the industry's broadest portfolio at ICE London from February 4 to 6 in booth N1-560 at the ExCeL London.

"Our gaming, iGaming and sports betting experiences will be on full display at ICE London, highlighting our best-in-class content and our innovative and reimagined portfolio," said Barry Cottle, President and CEO of Scientific Games. "The passion from our team members around the globe has resulted in amazing games and solutions that our players and partners will love."

Scientific Games will offer an unrivaled experience at ICE London by bringing together player-favorite games and the industry's leading iGaming and sports betting platforms. All of the Company's great games, products and platforms are powered by the cutting-edge technology and innovations that are reimagining the player experience and improving partner operations.

Great Games, Content and Products

When it comes to land-based gaming, Scientific Games creates dynamic player experiences supported by advanced systems and seamless technology. At ICE London, Scientific Games will build on its long history of introducing great games that take proven, player-favorite game mechanics to the next level of excitement. This includes the introduction of exciting links such as Hot Hot Jackpots®, Penny Pier® and Ultra Hot Mega Link™. Each of these games is complemented by cutting-edge hardware, which is designed to immerse players in the game, creating a richer experience. The Company will also display the full range of Equinox® UK hardware showcasing great new titles including Heidi's Bier Haus®, 7s To Burn™ Free Spins Community and 5 Treasures®.

At ICE London, Scientific Games is bringing the classic 5 Reel Mechanic (5RM) to the innovative TwinStar® platform with the TwinStar 5RM. The Company is launching its first new 5RM games in seven years with top performing titles like Dancing Drums® and Lock it Link®, bringing innovation to a beloved category of games.

Scientific Games continues to bring some of the most beloved branded themes to players across the globe. At ICE London, the Company will showcase new versions of popular licensed themes across the entertainment ecosystem including:

Continuing its tradition of bringing intrigue to the casino floor, the Company will bring the latest titles from the JAMES BOND ™ series of games including GOLDFINGER™, TOMORROW NEVER DIES™ and LIVE AND LET DIE™.

™ series of games including and As the classic game celebrates its 85 th anniversary, Scientific Games is bringing new MONOPOLY game themes across its ecosystem including MONOPOLY Hotel Tycoon™ and MONOPOLY Hot Shot ® .

anniversary, Scientific Games is bringing new game themes across its ecosystem including and . Scientific Games is also bringing to life the 1980's classic film BEETLEJUICE™ across slots and iGaming experiences. This game will delight players who are nostalgic for the hit film in a £500 Jackpot game for Arcade, Bingo, LBO and Casino sectors. BEETLEJUICE will also be available for iGaming partners.

Importantly, Scientific Games will also debut the latest innovations in table games, shufflers and systems products including:

Quartz ® , a dramatically redesigned ETG cabinet with an immersive play experience will offer players a dynamic stadium gaming experience.

a dramatically redesigned ETG cabinet with an immersive play experience will offer players a dynamic stadium gaming experience. GM Atlas™ , a next-level progressive operating system with new bonus and jackpot options.

, a next-level progressive operating system with new bonus and jackpot options. MDX™ , a new multi-deck shuffler with the capacity to shuffle and sort up to ten decks of cards.

, a new multi-deck shuffler with the capacity to shuffle and sort up to ten decks of cards. A relaunch of the MCC™ system further optimizes operations and improves productivity thanks to its intuitive design and a new user interface.

The Company will also launch the next phase of CUBE, its all-encompassing UK customer portal. Designed to provide UK partners readily accessible support and resources, this new phase of CUBE includes a brand-new user interface, intuitive navigation and added functionality. The CUBE automated systems offer additional support for business intelligence, products, marketing and promotions and is just one of the ways the Company is strengthening its services for its partners.

Best-in-Class iGaming Experiences

Scientific Games develops cutting-edge content and experiences for iGaming, offering thousands of immersive casino games and dynamic player experience features in one integration. Through OpenGaming™, player management experience and world-class content aggregation come together in one platform. In-house and third-party development studios are creating great games with new rich features such as:

The Mega Drop™ Jackpot System , a must-drop and multi-level jackpot system offering three-tiers accessible to all players at any stake level.

, a must-drop and multi-level jackpot system offering three-tiers accessible to all players at any stake level. Mega Drop Quest , a syndicated community jackpot which allows players to join together to win a percentage of a larger jackpot.

, a syndicated community jackpot which allows players to join together to win a percentage of a larger jackpot. Jackpot Wars™, a completely new concept for iGaming, allows players to compete for a share of a jackpot. This new way of marketing and selling casino jackpots keeps players engaged with the game.

The Industry's Most Trusted Sportsbook

Scientific Games' OpenSports™ is the most reliable, modular and fast-to-market sports platform delivering all the services a player wants and a partner needs. Reimagined from the ground up in 2019, the OpenSports fully modularized solutions will showcase new features, including:

OpenMarket™ , the industry's first sports betting marketplace services partners through a single point of integration. The two-sided network aggregates data, pricing and value added content services.

, the industry's first sports betting marketplace services partners through a single point of integration. The two-sided network aggregates data, pricing and value added content services. OpenTrade™ , Scientific Games manages the entire trading and pricing aspect of a sportsbook, including customer profiling, full risk and liability management services.

, Scientific Games manages the entire trading and pricing aspect of a sportsbook, including customer profiling, full risk and liability management services. Builder, provides the operators the ability to create their own betting combinations for a single sporting event.

In sports betting hardware the Company is evolving its offer with the customizable SB-2 cabinet with dual 24" screens that deliver a modern, flexible and futureproof solution for global markets.

Enhancing Play with Cutting-Edge Technology

Scientific Games is reimagining the player experience by complementing gaming experiences with cutting-edge solutions, systems and technology across its entire entertainment ecosystem. The Company's innovative use of groundbreaking technology evolves the player experience, enhances partners' operations and provides responsible gaming technology to ensure player safety.

SG Game Service allows players to enjoy proven slots, keno, poker, electronic table games and sports wagering on a single device like a bar top, upright cabinet or tablet.

allows players to enjoy proven slots, keno, poker, electronic table games and sports wagering on a single device like a bar top, upright cabinet or tablet. New ways for enabling sports wagering across an entire casino floor is provided through SG Unified Wagering . Cashless solutions utilizing SG Unified Wallet power not only the SG Game Service suite of new devices, but also the rest of the entertainment ecosystem ranging from electronic game machines to tables.

. Cashless solutions utilizing power not only the suite of new devices, but also the rest of the entertainment ecosystem ranging from electronic game machines to tables. SG Vision™ technology brings together object recognition, computer vision and biometrics technology to simplify operations and enhance player experience. Available across the entire ecosystem, SG Vision technology has the power to revolutionize operations and player loyalty programs through patron identification, accurate real-time table ratings and chip tracking.

technology brings together object recognition, computer vision and biometrics technology to simplify operations and enhance player experience. Available across the entire ecosystem, technology has the power to revolutionize operations and player loyalty programs through patron identification, accurate real-time table ratings and chip tracking. A new telemetry solution available across the ecosystem SG Connect™, provides insights into machine health and player preferences to allow better content to be created while reducing operating costs for casino operators.

JAMES BOND and all other James Bond Indicia © 1962-2020 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

JAMES BOND and all other James Bond related trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

GOLDFINGER © 1964 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LIVE AND LET DIE © 1973 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

TOMORROW NEVER DIES © 1997 Danjaq, LLC and Eighteen Leasing Corp. All Rights Reserved.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment and are used with permission. © 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

BEETLEJUICE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

