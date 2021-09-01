LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a comprehensive, 10-year agreement with Azerlotereya to support the national lottery and sports betting concession in Azerbaijan, located in southwestern Asia. The deal expands the Company's successful partnership with Demirören to Azerbaijan, where Demirören is now operating the national lottery Azerlotereya.

Scientific Games Signs 10-Year Contract for Azerbaijan National Lottery’s Retail and Digital iLottery Games, Systems and Services in Asia

Scientific Games will exclusively supply retail and digital instant games, and its AEGIS® omni-channel bet management system delivering iLottery, retail instant games and draw games nationally. This solution uses Scientific Games Lottery Group's platform that powers retail and digital lottery and sports betting programs for leading lotteries, including the Company's most recent launch of the national sports betting concession in Turkey—also in partnership with Demiroren. Turkey's sports betting program has quickly become the world's second- largest state-sponsored sports betting business.

Sinan Oktay, Board Member of Demirören Holding, said, "We are very pleased that the Republic of Azerbaijan chose to put its trust in Demiroren to operate this very important national asset and we will repay that trust by making a significant investment in Azerbaijan along with our trusted partner, Scientific Games. This marks our third consecutive successful investment with their teams and world-leading games and technologies."

Following the successful launch of the Turkish sports betting business, Demirören's joint venture with Italian company SISAL won a competitive tender and was awarded the license for Turkey's state-owned lottery company, Milli Piyango, through 2030. This joint venture is also powered by Scientific Games' AEGIS instant ticket management system and 10,000 advanced WAVE™ retailer terminals, as well as retail and digital instant games. Since launching in August 2020, the lottery is experiencing record instant game sales across retail and digital channels.

Pat McHugh, Lottery Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games, said, "We are proud to build on our momentum with our successful retail and digital lottery and sports betting programs in Turkey to support Azerbaijan with our trusted partner Demirören. We are focused on delivering the industry's most innovative products and technology to maximize proceeds for our lottery customers. We look forward to driving profits for the benefit of the Azerbaijan government and its 10 million citizens."

Scientific Games provides games, technologies and services to more than 150 lotteries in more than 50 countries, and is the world's largest creator, manufacturer and services provider of lottery instant games in the world.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About Demirören Holding

Demirören Holding is one of Turkey's leading conglomerates in media, energy, tourism, education and games of chance sectors. It has given employment to tens of thousands of people. It encapsulates the largest media group in Turkey, and it is among one of the prominent ones in Europe. Its media group, which involves brands such as Hürriyet, Kanal D and CNN Türk, is Turkey's biggest window opening to the world. Since 2019 it also has become one of the world's prominent companies in game of chance sector by managing Iddaa (Turkish sports monopoly), Milli Piyango (Turkish lottery monopoly), Misli.com (online betting agent) and Azerlotereya (Azerbaijani lottery monopoly)

