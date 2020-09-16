LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was awarded a new, four-year contract by Nederlandse Loterij, the Dutch National Lottery ( or "the Lottery"), to provide instant game "scratch cards" through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP), a performance-driven management program used by more than 20 lotteries globally. The agreement may be extended by Nederlandse Loterij for up to four additional years. The program generated more than 28% growth in the Lottery's scratch card retail sales during the previous contract period (2015-2019).

Scientific Games Strengthens European Instant Game Business with Four-Year Dutch National Lottery Contract

Since SGEP services began in 2011, Nederlandse Loterij's instant game retail sales increased 98%. Using data analytics and insights to responsibly maximize the Lottery's performance, SGEP manages every aspect of the instant product portfolio including game design, manufacturing, inside sales, warehousing, distribution and retailer programs.

Raffaele Fiorini, business director for Nederlandse Loterij's instant tickets said, "After a decade of work refining our successful partnership, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with Scientific Games. While this announcement comes during a challenging global situation, we are confident our ongoing collaboration will continue our responsible growth trajectory of the instant ticket business for Nederlandse Loterij to provide maximum transfers to our beneficiaries."

Scientific Games has supplied Nederlandse Loterij (and its legacy companies) with scratch cards since 1994, moving to the SGEP program in 2010 for full product category management. Scientific Games also provides the Lottery with sports betting technology and services.

John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Lottery Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored that Nederlandse Loterij has entrusted Scientific Games with its instant scratch cards business, and we are committed to using our more than 45 years of experience to continue developing its instant product portfolio to responsibly grow sales and profits."

Scientific Games, the world's largest creator, manufacturer and manager of lottery instant games, is the primary supplier to the Top 10 instant game lotteries in the world based on per capita sales.

Matthias Müller, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Scientific Games International Lottery Systems, said, "SGEP is the market-leading program for lotteries focused on responsibly growing the instant product category. It is proven successful for many of the top-peforming lotteries in the world, and we are delighted to continue maximizing results for Nederlandse Loterij and its retail partners, while providing great entertainment for players."

U.S.-based Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry. The company is also the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in the U.S.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

www.scientificgames.com

