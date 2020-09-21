Scientific Games' Success In Turkey Continues With National Lottery Program

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announce the official "go live" of the Turkey National Lottery's new instant ticket retail and digital gaming systems and point-of-sale terminals across an initial network of more than 5,000 retailers, growing to 10,000 retailers later this year. The project, which began a year ago in the nation with a population of 82 million, also brings Scientific Games' world-leading retail and digital instant "scratch" games to Turkish players for the first time through the 10-year concession awarded by the Turkey Wealth Fund to Sisal Şans, a joint venture between Turkish Şans Dijital and Italian SISAL S.p.A. ("SISAL").

Scientific Games' Success in Turkey Contines with National Lottery Program

As part of the National Lottery program, Scientific Games has provided an advanced instant ticket gaming system, 10,000 WAVE™ retailer terminals, and its Open Gaming System (OGS) platform for launching first and third-party digital scratch game content. Additionally, Sisal Şans has provided a mobile app to 800 instant game street vendors. New instant games from Scientific Games, including GOLD, LUCKY MOUNTAIN and 12 MONTHS LUCK, have been well-received by Turkish players, with a 200,000 (TL) top prize paid on the third day following the National Lottery's launch.

Pat McHugh, Lottery Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games, said, "We are thrilled to continue our success in Turkey with back-to-back, high-profile projects, both with significant growth objectives focused on developing retail and digital engagement. Through our collaboration with trusted, longtime partners, Şans Dijital and SISAL, Scientific Games is driving maximum sales and profits to the Turkish Government and bringing great new gaming entertainment to Turkish players."

The large-scale National Lottery project follows the successful August 2019 launch of Turkey's national sports betting concession, one of the world's largest state-sponsored fixed odds sports betting markets, by the Company's joint venture with Şans Dijital. Scientific Games' full turnkey sports betting solution is driving record sales and returns to the Government of Turkey, with a record week of more than $220 million (USD) in wagers in July.

Scientific Games' sports solution in Turkey is powered by its world-leading central gaming systems technology and includes nearly 5,000 WAVE terminals, its OpenSports™ managed trading solution, and six licensed virtual live betting sites.

Şans Dijital is an affiliate of Demirören Holding, one of Turkey's largest companies with significant business interests in energy, real estate and media. Recently, Şans Dijital has become a gaming operator that is growing aggressively in Turkey and looking to expand in the region.

SISAL is one of Italy's largest and most prominent gaming operators holding significant market-share in lottery, sports betting, AWP machines, VLTs and digital gaming. SISAL is also recognized as the country's leading provider of payment solutions.

Currently the largest lottery technology provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the U.S., Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries, and sports betting solutions to 24 lotteries and numerous private operators. The Company is also the world's largest creator, manager and manufacturer of instant games, providing products that drive 70% of the world's instant game retail sales.

