LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will supply and deploy lottery instant games, e-instant digital games, and WAVE lottery retailer terminals to SISAL S.p.A. ("SISAL") in Morocco beginning this month. This represents a very important step in Scientific Games' objective of dramatically growing its footprint in the rapidly developing African lottery market.

Scientific Games will Supply Lottery Instant Games, e-Instants and Latest Generation WAVE™ Retailer Technology for SISAL in Morocco

Scientific Games will provide e-instant games through an integration of its Open Gaming System, lottery instant scratch cards, and the Company's latest generation WAVE retailer terminals to support SISAL in developing the national lottery of Morocco's retailer network.

Pat McHugh, Lottery Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored by the continued trust that SISAL has placed in our ability to deliver a variety of value-added products and services that maximizes sales and proceeds for a number of their international lottery operations. We are particularly excited about supporting the national lottery in Morocco and deploying our games and technology in the African market."

SISAL is one of Italy's largest, most prominent and responsible gaming operators holding significant marketshare in the lottery, betting, AWP machines, video lottery and digital gaming sectors. Scientific Games supported SISAL in its preparation of the Moroccan national lottery bid of Societe de Gestion de la Loterie Nationale. In February 2018, SISAL was awarded the 10-year concession to operate the Moroccan lottery, which launched in January 2019.

Marco Caccavale, Managing Director of Lottery and International Business of SISAL, said, "We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the concession to operate the national lottery in Morocco. Most recently, we have enjoyed significant market successes with the award of the concession to operate parimutuel games (GNTN) in Italy, and winning the bid to operate the national lottery in Turkey with our partner Şans Dijital, an affiliate of Demirören Holding, one of Turkey's largest companies. For all of these significant opportunities, Scientific Games offers relevant, innovative products and services for several growth segments of our businesses. The extent of the collaboration we have with Scientific Games in Morocco, Italy and Turkey is clear evidence of the strength of our strategic partnership."

Scientific Games has provided lottery retail technology to SISAL since 1997, with SISAL relying on the Company for the vast majority of its retailer terminals in Italy. In 2017, Scientific Games and SISAL further strengthened their collaboration, entering into a strategic partnership agreement.

Currently the largest lottery technology provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the U.S., Scientific Games supplies games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries, and sports betting solutions to 24 lotteries and numerous private operators. The Company is a responsible gaming supplier.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

www.scientificgames.com

