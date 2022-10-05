Scientists Are Studying Psychedelic Drug as a Possible Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Toronto-based biotech firm is developing a new psychedelic medicine to cure Alzheimer's disease, announcing recently that it has gotten approval from Argentina's regulators to begin a Phase ll clinical study using the Company's unique psychedelic molecule, BMND08. Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company looking into new medicines and nanotech delivery systems for a wide range of psychiatric and neurological diseases. The trial looks at whether BMND08, a treatment based on the natural psychedelic chemical 5-Methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (also known as 5-MeO-DMT or simply DMT), helps treat the depression and anxiety that are typical in Alzheimer's patients. The Phase ll clinical trial will take place in Argentina, where regulators approved the investigation in May. Although some research has looked into cannabis as a possible cure for Alzheimer's disease symptoms, Biomind's study is thought to be the first to explore a psychedelic like DMT. Optimi Health Corp. (CSE:OPTI) (OTCQX:OPTHF), Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are other companies developing psychedelic-based treatments.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE:OPTI) (OTCQX:OPTHF) is a homegrown Canadian company producing natural, scalable and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms and synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences.

On September 22, Optimi Health announced that in conjunction with ATMA Journey Centers, the companies have confirmed their intention to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) which will document the safety of Optimi's natural psilocybin biomass and 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) in healthy patients.

It would be the first experiment approved by Health Canada to evaluate safety and extra markers, such as the mystical experience questionnaire, in healthy participants who have used MDMA.

According to Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick, the purpose of the clinical experiment is to collect data for Optimi's patented formulation using natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA, such as blood pressure, temperature, heart rate, and ECG measurements. These goods are manufactured and tested in-house at Optimi's 20,000-square-foot Princeton, British Columbia facility. Ciprick said that the clinical confirmation of their solutions on healthy patients moves them one step closer to commercialization.

"For the thousands of trained professionals waiting to experience natural, EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA, we share their enthusiasm and believe we have an ethical responsibility to supply them with a life-changing product that is receiving considerable attention from regulatory bodies across the world," said Ciprick.

Optimi's commercialization strategy calls for the company to be a market leader in satisfying therapist demand for natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA.

Optimi will act as the official clinical trial sponsor, according to Ciprick and Harder. At the same time, ATMA will provide clinical research expertise through its medical advisory team led by Dr. Michael Blough. Details of the CTA protocol will be provided once Health Canada issues a No Objection Letter.

The Optimi-ATMA collaboration is designed to broaden the breadth of the relationship, which began with the signing of an initial psilocybin supply deal in June 2022. It will serve as the foundation for the company's commercial pipeline's continued development.

For more information about Optimi Health Corp. (CSE:OPTI) (OTCQX:OPTHF), click here.

Companies Developing Psychedelic-Based Treatments Are Advancing Their Studies

On September 13, Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) announced that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has joined the SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) registration-directed Proof of Concept trial for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Part 2 of Seelos' registration-directed trial now enrolls patients in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled research. The study's purpose is to see how recurring doses of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) compare to the standard of care for symptoms of MDD and suicidality in people at high risk of suicide.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK) announced on September 16 that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of maribavir for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection or disease that is refractory (with or without resistance) to one or more prior therapies, such as ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet (SOT). The European Commission (EC) will think about the CHMP's positive opinion and decide whether to give marketing permission in the coming months. If approved, maribavir would be the first CMV-specific UL97 protein kinase inhibitor used for this purpose in the European Union (EU).

On September 27, ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), which is developing EMP-01, a 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) derivative for the treatment of PTSD and other indications, announced that its Phase 1 study has received regulatory and ethics approvals from Medsafe and HDEC, respectively, to begin participant enrollment. The Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of single-ascending doses of EMP-01 in healthy adult participants, as well as the usability and acceptability of the IDEA-1 app in delivering "set and setting" content to participants before EMP-01 administration. Topline data for this Phase 1 trial are expected in H2 2023.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) presented data from a retrospective observational database study in patients diagnosed with Long COVID at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2022 World Congress on Pain, which was held in Toronto, Canada, September 20-23, 2022. The study was inspired by the desire to determine the frequency of symptoms of multi-site pain, exhaustion, and sleeplessness in Long COVID patients, as these are hallmarks of Overlapping Chronic Pain Syndromes such as fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The first participant in the Phase 2 PREVAIL study of TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for individuals with Long COVID syndrome (Long COVID) whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia was enrolled in August 2022. Long COVID is technically known as COVID-19 Post-Acute Sequelae (PASC).

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE:OPTI) (OTCQX:OPTHF) recently completed Canada's biggest legal natural psilocybin harvest. Health Canada has granted the company permission to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP quality psilocybin and other hallucinogenic chemicals, most notably MDMA, and functional mushrooms aimed at the health and wellness industries.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Optimi Health Corp.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com