Scientology Volunteer Ministers Respond to the Massive La Palma Volcanic Eruption

The La Palma Council put out a call through its social networks asking for island residents to form volunteer teams to help deal with the catastrophe. Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Elda, Barcelona and Madrid responded immediately and have since been joined by Volunteer Ministers from other European countries.

To date, Volunteer Ministers have contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours, cleaning massive amounts of ash from rooftops of homes to avoid their collapse. The Volunteer Ministers are also removing ash from streets, cleaning up schools, and organizing and distributing food and clothing pouring in to the island from other charities.

In addition to their physical help, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are known for providing Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma. Often referred to as "spiritual first aid," Scientology assists help people deal with the loss and confusion suffered in times of disaster.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard . It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.

With the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige called on Scientologists to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man. He issued a directive entitled "The Wake-Up Call," which inspired significant growth within the Volunteer Minister program.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

SOURCE Church of Scientology International