Scientus Pharma Obtains Health Canada Approval for Sale of Cannabis Oils and Capsules

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - HydRx Farms Ltd. (o/a Scientus Pharma) ("Scientus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has received its Oils and Capsules Sales License from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act and its Regulations.

This License to sell oils and capsules, effective May 24, 2019, is the latest approval in a series of licensing achievements for Scientus Pharma and comes on the heels of the oils and capsules Production License granted by Health Canada in October 2018. Scientus Pharma is also licensed to both produce and sell dried cannabis.

"Obtaining approval to sell cannabis oils and capsules is one of our most significant milestones to date," said Har Grover, Chairman and CEO of Scientus Pharma. "It is critical to our strategy of commercializing cannabis derivatives that are manufactured using our ground-breaking, patented extraction technology."

Scientus Pharma's patented technology platform enables it to consistently achieve >99.5% activation of the cannabinoids (a process known as decarboxylation). This level of decarboxylation is in contrast to the range of values currently achieved using the industry-standard extraction processes (between 0-95% decarboxylation).

"We're delivering a superior medical cannabis product, so patients and Health Care Providers can be confident that they are getting the same predictable outcome with every capsule," commented Mr. Grover.

Scientus Pharma's fully decarboxylated oils and capsules, branded Medisenol, will begin shipping in 4-6 weeks. To sign up for the Medisenol waitlist, please visit www.medisenol.com.

About Scientus Pharma Inc.

Scientus Pharma Inc. conducts scientific research on cannabinoids with a focus on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid derivative products. Scientus Pharma is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations and also a Licensed Dealer under the Narcotics Control Act and its Regulations.

Scientus Pharma is one of a limited number of Licensed Producers in Canada authorized to conduct R&D and fully handle cannabinoid products with the ability to wholesale, buy, process and sell cannabinoid derivatives, from and to other Licensed Producers, as well as international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This new release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the Company's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information or statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements or information speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

