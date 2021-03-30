SciMar ONE Selected to Join Microsoft for Startups

ALLENTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciMar ONE ™, a clinical data analytics technology company, announced today it has been selected as the newest member of Microsoft for Startups to help scale its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug development platform, The Scientific Data Engine™ (SDE).

Microsoft for Startups is a global program dedicated to helping B2B startups successfully scale their companies. As a participant, SciMar will gain access to Microsoft's technologies with a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

In collaboration with Microsoft, SciMar will increase the global pharmaceutical industry's access to automated clinical data analytics. The SDE™, a drug development platform, expedites delivery of safe and effective innovations using AI while de-risking corporate investments with a $34.4 M savings for each drug in development.

"We are honored to be selected to partner with Microsoft for Startups," said Donna Conroy, MS, SciMar founder and CEO. "Keeping pace with data is a challenge for pharma. Drug development teams spend up to 80% of time searching and organizing data, leaving only 20% of time utilizing data to strategically innovate. The SDE streamlines the vital but relentless task of collecting, sorting, and analyzing data, allowing drug development teams to focus on what they do best, develop innovative therapies."

In 2020, SciMar evolved the SDE to a cloud-based SaaS platform to help global pharma companies better utilize clinical data. The technology combines a knowledgebase and advanced project management tools aligned to drug development workflow.

"Microsoft is focused on innovative healthcare partners. We see SciMar speeding the time-consuming task of data analytics," said Sally Frank, Worldwide Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "SciMar's work will allow biopharma companies to bring therapies to market faster and safer. This is exactly the type of thinking we seek in companies participating in our startup program."

For information about SciMar: www.scimarone.com, to request a demo of the SDE: www.sde.ai, for information on Microsoft for Startups: https://startups.microsoft.com/en-us/



About SciMar ONE, LLC:

SciMar ONE, LLC is a New Jersey-based woman-owned company with deep roots in healthcare and technology. SciMar's mission is to streamline the drug development process and de-risk investments that bring innovations to market faster and safer. Learn more at: https://www.scimarone.com/ and http://www.sde.ai/

Media Contact:

Amy Towery

SciMar ONE, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE SciMar ONE, LLC

Related Links

https://www.scimarone.com/

