Scindia Balasingh Joins Vajro as Head of Global Marketing

Ms. Balasingh was previous Marketing Head for Global Tech and Strategic Partnerships for Freshworks; named on various top women leadership lists

IRVING, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scindia Balasingh joins Vajro , a mobile app platform which builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for stores, as its first Head of Global Marketing to shape and oversee marketing growth, with the company securing Series A funding after posting 100% growth YOY.

Scindia Balasingh, Marketing Head for Global Tech & Strategic Partnerships for Freshworks), joins Vajro as Head of Global Marketing

With prior experience of heading the marketing function at Redington India and heading the Global Tech partnerships Marketing for Freshworks, Ms. Balasingh has represented various global industry forums and is an active speaker for industry events and academic institutions. Her devotion and advocacy of diversity and inclusion have landed her a spot among Asia's 100 power leaders list for 2022. Preceded by her inclusion in the Top 20 Women Catalyst list for 2021 and being awarded the Women Super Achiever by World Women Leadership Congress, Balasingh has more than 12 years of experience in digital, SaaS, and marketing.

Vajro is currently aligned with the eCommerce industry, enabling Shopify stores to build native mobile apps in under 60 minutes, without writing a single line of code. Offering its platform to Shopify stores currently, Vajro plans to open up its MADP for WooCommerce and Magento in the future. It is the first mobile app builder to launch live video commerce features and is currently the only mobile app builder to offer this feature.

"We're thrilled and fortunate to have an experienced and proven marketing leader in Ms. Balasingh join our leadership team. Her understanding of the SaaS and eCommerce industry will be a tremendous asset as we scale our business and establish Vajro as the top MADP in the E-commerce market," said Baskar Agneeswaran, CEO and Founder of Vajro.



With a proven track record of leading and growing cross-functional teams within a short span, as well as executing comprehensive ROI-oriented demand generation plans from start, Balasingh will play a key role in Vajro's growth as the marketing function continues to scale.

For more information visit: www.vajro.com

About Vajro



Vajro, headquartered in Irving, Texas is a mobile app platform which builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for stores. Brands can use Vajro to build native Android and iOS apps in just sixty minutes without writing a single line of code. Learn more at www.vajro.com .

Media Contact

Chelsea Freeman

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(909) 573-7237

SOURCE Vajro