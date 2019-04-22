SciPlay Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay"), the social gaming business of Scientific Games Corporation, today announced that it has commenced the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. SciPlay is offering 22,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. SciPlay expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SCPL".

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as lead book-running managers for the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will act as book-running managers for the offering, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Wedbush Securities Inc. will act as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, Attention: Prospectus Group, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

