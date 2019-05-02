SciPlay Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay"), the social gaming business of Scientific Games Corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $16.00 per share. SciPlay has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 3, 2019 under the ticker symbol "SCPL", and the offering is expected to close on May 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, Attention: Prospectus Group, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

