SciPlay Recruits Tech Talent For Its Growing Austin, Texas Office

SciPlay has ramped up its hiring efforts on the back of robust growth and increasing demand for its games. In the past year, SciPlay has hired over 120 new employees, bringing its global team to almost 500 employees. Established in 2016, the Company's Austin office has grown to more than 130 employees in just four years. After adding more than 20 employees since COVID-19 hit the global workforce, SciPlay expects to hire more than 30 additional employees in 2020 in Austin.

"It has been an absolute joy to watch our SciPlay family grow with the addition of dozens of our city's brightest and finest game developers," said Karen LeBlanc, lead recruiter for SciPlay's Austin office. "We are passionate about creating an inclusive culture that celebrates creativity, new ideas, innovative technology and our individual weirdness. Together, we will continue to create industry-leading games by collaboratively embracing each other's unique backgrounds and talents."

As digital gaming continues to grow, SciPlay is looking to fill several new positions varying in experience from associate- to principal-level such as:

Software Engineers

Gameplay Analysts

Game Producers

Software QA Engineers

Game Artists

Product Managers

Reinforcing SciPlay's unique culture through remote recruitment

The Company's current workforce continues to work from home with great success and has developed a remote recruitment strategy to overcome any limitations resulting from social distancing. SciPlay's remote recruitment consists of virtual interviews, testing and game play with candidates. New hires receive a no-contact delivery of all equipment needed for their role and will enter a specialized onboarding program and comprehensive new employee training. This includes expectation alignment meetings, introductions to Human Resources, a virtual toast upon joining the company and much more. All of these sessions are conducted via video conferencing, giving each new employee a safe and successful start to working at SciPlay.

"We are incredibly fortunate that we've been growing consistently in the past year. Our highly digitized workforce allows SciPlay to work and recruit virtually with great success," said Kimber Dall, SciPlay's Vice President of People Operations. "Our players need us more than ever, and we will continue to make every effort to provide them with everlasting entertainment during this difficult time."

In order to maintain healthy communication between employees, SciPlay is encouraging employees to over-communicate and engage in more video calls, instant messaging and conversations on the Company's internal channels. The goal is to encourage frequent interactions that maintain SciPlay's unique social atmosphere. The Company also hosts virtual team building events once a week to encourage colleagues to come together to celebrate their ongoing achievements.

Dall adds, "We clearly see the need for continued expansion and want to keep talent acquisition as a top priority for SciPlay. As we continue to grow, we're looking to add talented individuals to our team who take pride in their work, embrace unique perspectives and care deeply about their colleagues. Most importantly, our newest recruits must have a passion for the game. We get to work where others play, and part of our secret sauce is bringing together engineers, artists and producers who love the game as much as our players do."

