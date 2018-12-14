Scissor Lift Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scissor lift market accounted US$ 2,620 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3,682.1 Mn by 2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653783





The scissor lifts rationalize industrial processes and are implemented in modern day to day industries.These scissor lifts are designed to transfer equipment or individual in a vertical way.



The lifts are majorly used in the locations where scaffolding or ladder get used.Also, in respect to ensuring higher safety, manufacturing and construction industries are looking ahead to adopt and implement scissor lifts in its respective industries.



The lifts offer a secure platform for the operation and also facilitates faster and improved functioning of jobs.In addition to this, considerable acceleration in infrastructural projects and construction due to snowballing urban population maximum in developing economies make the contribution towards both construction and retrofit market.



Therefore, growth in construction at a significantly higher rate is projected to increase the demand for scissor lift relatively across the forecast period and would further nurture the scissor lifts market in a positive manner.



A number of industrial facilities and warehouses are increasing the use of automated solutions to enhance their profits, warehouse operations, comfort as well as worker safety.Industries such as manufacturing, construction, warehouse, metals & heavy machinery, and others are concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for material handling and therefore looking ahead to opt for scissor lifts which is projected to boost the scissor lift market.



The industries throughout the world are filled with a number of upcoming projects resulting in high demand to support machines and equipment. The trend in response has a positive influence on the growth of scissor lift market and is expected to continue to contribute to its growth in the coming years.



In our study, we have segmented the scissor lift market by product type into hydraulic, mechanical, and pneumatic.On the basis of movement type, the scissor lift market is segmented by mobile and fixed.



The industries analyzed in the study are construction, manufacturing and warehousing, and others. On the basis of geography, the scissor lift market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



The top companies operating in the field of scissor lift include Terex Corporation, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, JLG Industries, Galmon (S) Pte Ltd, Aichi Corporation, EdmoLift AB, Haulotte Group, Wiese USA, Linamar Corporation, and Advance Lifts, Inc., among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the scissor lift market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global scissor lift market

-Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

-The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global scissor lift market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

-Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

-Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

-Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653783



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

