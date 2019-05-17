Sciton Announces New Appointment To Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality laser and light systems in the aesthetic medical market, announced the appointment of Robb Brindley to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

As leaders in advanced skin technologies, Sciton expands its Board of Directors to further drive record growth with its innovative JOULE™ and new JOULE X™ platforms. With the recent launch of JOULE X, the most customizable multi-device system of its kind. This exciting addition further supports growing demand for the company's technologies while catapulting the brand into the future.

Mr. Brindley joins the Board of Directors as the current Vice President of Sales, North America, bringing with him nearly two decades of Sciton experience. Starting as a Sales Manager in 2002, Mr. Brindley has been a tremendous asset to Sciton as an enthusiastic leader and motivator who fosters a positive company culture and builds winning teams. His passion and loyalties are clear; he fosters team success and provides a corporate setting in which all professionals thrive.

"At Sciton, we invest in our people; their success is our success," says Jim Hobart, Sciton CEO. "Adding Brindley to our Board, a long-time member of the Sciton family, is another example of how we invest in our team and the future of our company. We believe the voice of our people is very important and we believe Brindley is perfect to represent our people and our customers."

Sciton plans to continue expanding its Board of Directors with internal members in addition to business experts who bring new strategies to the company plus physician KOL's who represent our owners and the aesthetic and medical market.

Sciton has a well-earned reputation for creating leading skin technology with a focus on science and achieving results that matter. Sciton's award-winning JOULE platform provides the widest array of aesthetic and surgical procedures available from a single, scalable system with less downtime than other lasers.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, women's health and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

