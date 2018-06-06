Sciton Announces New Multi-Center Clinical Study On HALO

"This study further proves that the HALO™ Hybrid Fractional Laser offers a safe and effective treatment for a multitude of skin conditions on the face and neck while giving patients the results they desire with limited downtime." Jill Waibel, MD Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute

"We are proud to offer our customers, patients, and business partners substantial clinical evidence that the HALO Hybrid Fractional Laser delivers high patient satisfaction, results they demand, and with the minimal downtime they expect." Lacee J. Naik, Director of Global Marketing

About HALO Hybrid Fractional Laser

HALO, the world's first Hybrid Fractional Laser, applies tunable non-ablative (1470nm) and ablative (2940nm) wavelengths to the same microscopic treatment zone to maximize results and reduce downtime. Sciton's new technology produces targeted, reproducible, effective results that improve the appearance of numerous skin conditions. Intelligent energy delivery, combined with Dynamic Thermal Optimization, ensures precise, even, safe treatments. HALO owners love achieving maximum return on their investment while exceeding their patients' expectations. Easy to use and virtually painless, HALO sets the standard for the future of laser resurfacing by providing a safe and powerful long-term hybrid solution. As part of the multifaceted, expandable JOULE platform, HALO provides the practitioner with a dynamic and essential component of their aesthetic toolbox.

About Sciton

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers best-in-class medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

