Sciton Celebrates Most Successful Product Launch in Company History

"Our priorities today and over the last four months have centered on helping Sciton customers succeed while positioning our enterprise to lead the industry with sensational new products that feature powerful consumer brands," says Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. Having hosted over 72 virtual events over the last four months during COVID-19, while remaining fully staffed, Sciton emerged in the aesthetic industry as a leader in education and clinical training. Naik continues, "We have a proven track record of technology and trusted post sale support. When we introduced mJOULE with MOXI and BBL HERO, our customers knew it would be a reliable opportunity to introduce another winning Sciton brand to their practice and this consumer confidence is reflected in our June results."

With today's changing landscape in aesthetic medicine, Sciton is well prepared to lead the industry with new technology, best in class training, and award winning service. "In the face of adversity our people united, innovated and produced winning results for the success of Sciton," says VP of North America Sales, Robb Brindley.

To meet the growing demand of our customers, Sciton has expanded their manufacturing capabilities by purchasing a fifth building near their corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. "Outside of the Sciton employees, our customers are our priority. With our facility expansion, we are now able to assemble our systems more efficiently and get our technology into the hands of our clinicians much quicker than before," says Sciton CEO Aaron Burton.

Sciton strives to bring new innovations and products to market in a timely manner, all while keeping the quality and reliability top priority. We look forward to continuing to engage with our customers and educate patients on the world class brands that Sciton creates.

For more information about mJOULE or to locate a physician in your area, visit www.sciton.com.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

Facebook: @ScitonInc / https://www.facebook.com/ScitonInc

Instagram: @Sciton_Inc / https://www.instagram.com/sciton_inc/

LinkedIn: @ScitonInc / https://twitter.com/sciton

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

