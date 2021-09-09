Sciton Reinvents Standards For Ultra Fast Hair Removal With Bareit™ On The New BARE HR™ Platform

Forget what you've known about laser hair removal. BARE HR is the fastest laser hair removal device on the market. Tweet this

BARE HR's exclusive blend technology simultaneously delivers three wavelengths for highly effective treatments of varying hair depths on a wide variety of patients. The blend setting allows for deeper penetration and low impact on epidermal melanin, empowering safe and effective treatment of dark and tanned skin year-round.

"I have been using BARE HR for over a year in my busy 6-doctor dermatology office," states Joel Cohen, MD, AboutSkin Dermatology . "BARE HR has indeed been more efficient per session than any system I have seen. Patients are thrilled — including my own family members and staff."

Dr. Cohen continues, "With two treatment modes, Speed and Comfort, our providers can maximize patient satisfaction and safety, and Comfort mode offers similar advantages as flagship BBL HERO's in-motion setting. This system allows me to utilize either an independent 810nm wavelength or its blend handpiece that simultaneously delivers an 810nm, 940nm, and 1060nm wavelength, so I can now confidently treat patients with darker skin types with safety, speed and efficiency."

BARE HR advantages include:

More versatility

With the option to use a high-powered diode laser with three unique wavelengths, BAREit treatments are designed to adapt to patients' specific hair and skin types for a safe and effective treatment any time of year. The unique "Blend Technology" simultaneously delivers 810, 940, and 1060 nanometer wavelengths to offer the ultimate personalized hair reduction experience.

Faster treatments

The 810 nanometer diode is the gold standard for laser hair removal. With 4800 watts of power, this is the world's first and only treatment to deliver ultra-short pulses of energy and reach the optimal temperature to destroy hair follicles without affecting the surrounding skin. It provides greater efficiency for superior results in the shortest time.

Offering extra-large spot sizes, BAREit can treat any area of the body in just minutes. Because hair grows in stages, a series of treatments will be needed to achieve optimal results. Patients love how much time is saved per treatment session.

Enhanced comfort

Providers can select between two proprietary treatment modes, either Speed or Comfort. With either setting patients experience an effective and comfortable treatment with cooling from a constant contact sapphire crystal.

"Sciton is always at the forefront of aesthetic innovation," shares Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton. "BARE HR is a first-of-it-kind hair removal technology that will replace more antiquated methods. With BAREit treatments, there are no longer restrictions on skin tones and the time of year of treatment. The increased speed is a huge benefit for both patients and our providers who can now dramatically increase their volume of hair removal patients."

