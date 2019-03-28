Sciton Unveils New JOULE X™ Platform During ASLMS, Bringing Realtime Aesthetic Insights Into Your Hands

"We are excited to introduce our latest multi-device platform, JOULE X, the foundation for many of our newest offerings while incorporating smart technology in applications and software. Our physician partners have always wanted the best medical technology for their patients while also valuing a device that includes multiple platforms in one, reducing up-front costs and savings over time," comments Sciton's Chief Operating Officer Aaron Burton. "We are bringing even more value with novel technology offerings including SCITON iQ™, a revolutionary cloud computing data intelligence program empowering practices with system and treatment data analytics to gather business insights." SCITON iQ will feature data and dashboard audit reports on specific procedures giving practices a valuable business tool for intuitive planning and resource utilization.

Equally important are the additions to the Clear Suite family; ClearSilk™ delivers non-ablative 1064 nm Nd:YAG wavelength to address skin's minor imperfections such as diffuse redness, fine lines, wrinkles and appearance of large pores for subtle and refined results on all skin types. The treatment works in all seasons with zero downtime. Its design incorporates real-time temperature with audible and visual feedback.

"A great part of working with Sciton is knowing that its technology consistently delivers impeccable patient outcomes," comments Arisa Ortiz, MD, FAAD, Assistant Professor Medicine, University of California San Diego. "JOULE X takes Sciton's technology into the future, responding directly to physician partner requests, delivering critical real time data. This information empowers practices to increase productivity and profitability while growing their practices with satisfied patients."

BBL™ (Broadband Light) introduces CoolComfort™ Technology, a unique precision cooling system featuring the most powerful cooling capacity in the market. Focusing on fluid user-workflow experience, other technology highlights in the new platform are keyless, password secure push button entry, large high-resolution capacitive touch screen and enhanced imagery interface software.

Look for JOULE X to be showcased at ASLMS, Booth # 607.

ABOUT THE JOULE X PLATFORM

The JOULE X platform is unique as it has the capability to be equipped with best-in-class application modules that providers can personalize to fit their current needs along with an architectural design plan that emphasizes ability to add or exchange modules as their practice grows. It is a measured and insightful approach to a sustainable business model.

JOULE X is highly expandable and the only platform in the industry that features 3 distinct delivery modes: arm, fiber, and broadband light. JOULE has been a popular comprehensive system choice across all medical and aesthetic specialties for its award-winning portfolio modules including HALO™, diVaⓇ, Resurfacing Perfected™, Allura™ lasers as well as consumer favorite, BBL™ (BroadBand Light) with its in-demand, Forever Young™ branding.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

