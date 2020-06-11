Sciton Unveils Newest Aesthetic Platform, mJOULE™ Featuring BBL HERO™ And MOXI™

Radiant Skin From Head To Toe Created in response to market demand, mJOULE is a dual wavelength platform designed to fit any practice. The platform houses the latest non-ablative fractional wavelength, MOXI, and the fastest, most powerful IPL in the industry, BBL HERO (High Energy Rapid Output). BBL HERO allows practitioners to treat the entire body with four times the speed, three times the peak power and two times the cooling capacity.

"1927 nm is a winner, BBL plus 1927nm (MOXI) equals an awesome, delegatable treatment," states Elizabeth L. Tanzi, M.D. FAAD , Director Capital Laser and Skin Care. "Between Sciton's MOXI, HALO and Erbium Fully Ablative Laser Platform, all the resurfacing options are covered by one company. It's the full toolbox."

The MOXI Magic

MOXI is a laser skin revitalization treatment that is as bold as the patients it was created to treat. With extensive market research, MOXI was developed for active individuals looking to correct the initial signs of sun damage and aging by fixing uneven pigmentation and improving the general tone and texture of skin. Improvements can be noticed after a single treatment. MOXI is a superb addition to an ongoing skin treatment regimen for men and women looking to maintain a youthful appearance.

"The mJOULE's MOXI addresses a gap in treatment offerings by delivering a time effective solution for our customers, a progressive alternative for their patients and an exciting advancement in our field," states Robb Brindley, Sciton Vice President of North American Sales.

MOXI comfortably delivers non-ablative laser energy to revitalize skin, no matter the season, age or skin type. Taking under 30 minutes, this ideal lunch time treatment has little to no downtime and fits into an active lifestyle any time of the year.

A HERO Gets The Job Done

Sciton's BroadBand Light is well known in the industry for being the most robust and powerful IPL. With the release of the groundbreaking BBL HERO, Sciton elevates the market yet again. HERO treats the entire body with Forever Young BBL+™ and Forever Body™, designed to deliver dramatic tonal and textural improvements anywhere on the body in a quarter of the time.

"BBL HERO is the most significant advance in pulsed broad-spectrum light in 20 years," says board certified dermatologist, Patrick Bitter, MD , who is excited to add the gamechaning technology to his Los Gatos practice. "When my patients look at their skin post treatment they just say, 'AMAZING!' They are seeing smoother, clearer, younger and healthier looking skin after just one treatment with BBL HERO."

"At Sciton we work hand in hand with our physician partners to drive visionary innovation that is founded on science and uncompromised in quality," shares Mr. Brindley. "We are proud to lead the industry, leaving competitors by the wayside with proven technologies that benefit practices and patients alike. The future of aesthetic medicine is brighter than ever, and we are well positioned to release multiple products during a critical time in our industry."

For more information about mJOULE or to locate a physician in your area, visit www.sciton.com.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

