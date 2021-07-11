Sciwind Biosciences Appoints Dr. Weidong Zhong as Chief Strategy Officer and President of its US Subsidiary

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage, fast-growing biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat chronic, metabolic and immunological diseases, announced today the appointment of Dr. Weidong Zhong, former co-founder and executive of Terns Pharmaceuticals, as Chief Strategy Officer and President of its US subsidiary, Sciwind Biosciences USA.

"Dr. Zhong is a highly accomplished industry leader with an extensive track record in discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat infectious and metabolic diseases," said Hai Pan, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sciwind. "His knowledge and expertise will be very valuable to Sciwind as we advance our differentiated product pipeline through development in China as well as in other global markets. We are thrilled to have Dr. Zhong join us at this critical time in our company's growth history and lead our development activities for the global markets."

"I am excited to join Sciwind and be part of this dedicated team focused on developing future generations of innovative therapies for patients with debilitating disease in China and worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and cross-border development experience to help advance Sciwind's exciting drug candidates." Dr. Zhong commented.

Previously, Dr. Zhong was the co-founder and served as CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Terns Pharmaceuticals, where he founded and led the company to build a world-class product pipeline for NASH and become a publicly traded biotech company in less than 4 years from its inception. Prior to founding Terns, Dr. Zhong was the global head of Antiviral Research at Novartis where he oversaw antiviral drug discovery activities and was instrumental in establishing a strong drug candidate pipeline. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Zhong was Senior Director of Biology at Gilead Sciences where he led discovery efforts against HCV, HBV, and liver fibrosis. At Gilead, Dr. Zhong played critical roles in building a strong portfolio of HCV direct-acting antivirals and made significant contributions to addressing this global public health need. During the early part of his career, Dr. Zhong held research leadership positions of increasing responsibilities at Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Schering-Plough Research Institute and SmithKline Beecham.

About Sciwind

Sciwind Biosciences is a cross-border biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat chronic, metabolic and immunological diseases. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first- and best-in-class biologic drug candidates. Sciwind also developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutics delivery platforms and has identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, please contact us via [email protected].

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.