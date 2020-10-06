SCL Health And Community Leaders Encourage 2020 Flu Shots

In an effort to increase awareness of the importance of the annual flu shot and to encourage individuals to get vaccinated this year, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined forces with community members to share why they get their flu shot in a powerful video. View their testimonials here .

In addition to sharing these compelling videos, we have also partnered with SCL Health physicians and clinical leaders to develop easy-to-understand resources to help educate the general public on the importance of getting a flu shot and to share information on the similarities and differences in symptoms for the common cold, flu and COVID-19. With all we continue to learn about COVID-19 and symptoms related to the virus, we wanted to provide a resource for reference and encourage individuals to consult their physician for a professional diagnosis and appropriate treatment options. More information on why individuals should get a flu shot can be found here and a simple chart outlining symptoms of the common cold, flu and COVID-19 viruses can be found here .

"Vaccines are among the safest and most effective means for the prevention of infectious disease worldwide. In most cases, we recommend the flu shot to individuals to proactively protect their health and the health of their loved ones," stated Heidi Wald, MD, Vice President and Chief Quality & Safety Officer at SCL Health. "Flu shots are scientifically proven to reduce the risk of hospitalizations; individuals who are vaccinated are helping to ensure we decrease flu hospitalizations this year so we have greater capacity to care for individuals with COVID-19 and other patients in need of care."

Individuals in need of a flu shot can get one through an SCL Health Primary Care Clinic and can find convenient locations close to home here: https://www.sclhealth.org/services/primary-care/ .

