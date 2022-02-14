SCLogic Announces the Release of Intra Version 8

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of facilities management software, announced today the release of Intra Version 8, the latest version of SCLogic's flagship product.

"Our Annapolis development team exceeded expectations in creating this latest version of Intra. It's fresh yet familiar while continuing to deliver the full feature set essential to our everyday users. We made a huge investment in improving the user experience, and after more than 10,000 hours of development and testing labor, it's here," stated Michael Saldi, President & CEO, SCLogic.

SCLogic's Intra Version 8 features a mobile-first design, improving user experience while retaining ease of use with a modern look and feel. Our newly designed Intra Fulfillment Screen allows you to view your operation in real-time, assign tasks, and closeout completed requests.

Intra Version 8 features the following updates:

Greater personalization with built-in themes, layout options, and customizable colors and images

Mobile-first responsive design allowing users to view, interact, and complete forms while on their phone or tablet

Improved user experience with a modern look and feel of the user interface, better use of white space, and more fluid navigation

SCLogic's development team is led by software veterans Warren Evans and Alicia Davis. Both Warren and Alicia have dedicated their careers to developing and managing software that will allow our customers to automate and manage accountable item workflows.

"With Version 8, we not only wanted to improve the look and feel, but we wanted to increase performance and security in the Intra Client Services Portal (CSP). From the beginning, our process involved changing frameworks, which meant rebuilding the front-end of the CSP from the ground up. As a result, our product is now faster and more capable of growing with our customers' needs and processes," stated Warren Evans, Director of Software Solutions, SCLogic.

About SCLogic

Founded in 1996, SCLogic is a leading provider of the innovative in-building logistics platform, Intra, that helps organizations design, execute, and measure facilities workflows. From tracking and receiving logistics to IT support service requests, Intra is configurable to target your facility's unique accountability pain points. The company has thousands of enterprise, government, and university users worldwide. SCLogic is headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with offices in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, California, and Sweden. For more information about SCLogic, please visit our website https://www.sclogic.com/.

Media Contact

Ashley Cleveland

Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 888.700.7027

SOURCE SCLogic