SCMP's China Conference US Returns as a Two-Day Virtual Event to Discuss the Future of US-China Relations

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South China Morning Post announced today the second annual China Conference: United States (CCUSA), a two-day virtual conference gathering leading China watchers, business leaders, government officials, and academics to discuss the future of US-China relations in the face of the lowest point for decades in relations between the two superpowers.

Held December 1-2 beginning at 8 AM EST, the sessions will address key issues impacting not only the US-China relationship but also the world at large. The conference will also examine the impact of the incoming Biden administration on US-China relations, diving into the diplomatic, technological, trade, and immigration implications of the new administration.

The program will address the future of a global economy potentially poised on the edge of decoupling, the wide-ranging impact of the nations' diverging approaches to global governance, how the global supply chain will continue to evolve, the implications of the intense race for technological dominance, and the future of cultural exchange and immigration policies. A detailed agenda is available here .

China Conference: United States 2020 will feature keynote speeches by The Hon. Kevin Rudd AC, Former Prime Minister of Australia and President of the Asia Society Policy Institute, and Former Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of the People's Republic of China, Long Yongtu. Click here for the full list of the conference's speakers.

"In a year full of divisive developments in the US-China relationship and compounded by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference is an opportunity to untangle and analyse what the future holds between these two superpowers in terms of the global economy, geopolitical uncertainties and technology disputes," said Tammy Tam, SCMP's Editor-in-Chief. "China Conference: United States promises to be an event full of insightful analysis, led by SCMP's editorial expertise as well as leading authorities and academic voices."

China Conference: United States includes access to live sessions, attendee networking and video playback

About the China Conference

South China Morning Post's China Conference was first launched in 2015 with the aim of setting the agenda for China watchers, business leaders and government officials around the world. Convening hundreds of thought-leaders at each event, renowned experts have debated pressing issues surrounding the world's second-largest economy, and fostered better understanding and elevated thought about China's culture, society, industries and economy. Originally held in Hong Kong, it has branched out to Southeast Asia and the United States. Visit https://ccus2020.scmp.com/ for more details.

