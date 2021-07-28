SCNM Launches Executive Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership Program

The MSNBL was developed with input from global natural products industry experts and thought-leaders to educate and inspire current and future leaders to grow the industry through evidence-based and sustainable practices that safely, ethically, and effectively enhance the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve. This one-of-a-kind program equips graduates with the essential evidence-based, nutrition and business knowledge and skills that adds immediate value to their organizations and careers.

"We set out to create a program built by the industry, for the industry and we did just that," said Dr. Gena E. Kadar, DC, MS.MEdL, CNS, founding dean of SCNM's School of Nutrition. "The natural products industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry that serves the healthcare community and yet, until now, there have been no graduate degree programs from accredited academic institutions training executives in this sector. We couldn't be more excited to offer this degree to develop evidence-based leaders who understand the unique needs of this industry and who can assume leadership roles with impact in the nutrition and dietary supplement market."

Geared toward working professionals on an executive-level pathway, the program trains students in the nutritional sciences, supply chain, regulations, leadership and management—all specific to the natural foods and dietary supplement industry. Graduates will be uniquely qualified to respond to the industry's need for evidence-based leaders who will have a positive impact on the triple bottom line: social, environmental and financial.

The 39-credit program is offered in an online format and can be completed in as little as 15 months. The program takes place over five quarters, with a weekend-long on-campus residency, the Executive Leadership Experience, in the final quarter of the program.

About Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

SCNM is a school of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles. Dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, we engage students in rigorous, innovative academic programs, discover and expand knowledge, and empower individuals and communities to achieve optimal health. Our vision is a world that embraces the healing power of nature.

