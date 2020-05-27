Scofflaw Brewing Co. & Flippin' Bird Brands To Host Competition For Out-Of-Work Atlanta Mixologists Laid Off Due To COVID-19

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurant industry is one of the most affected industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving millions of workers without jobs. Some studies suggest that the leisure and hospitality industry, which includes the restaurant industry, have realized job losses approaching 10 times that of the next closest industry. Even with these small businesses continuing to suffer, some municipalities have already shut the door on to-go alcohol sales. In light of, or in spite of, the current situation, Scofflaw Brewing Co., along with Flippin' Bird Brands, have joined together to host the first ever Flippin' Bird Mixology Competition.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Flippin' Bird Brands have announced a bartender competition for out-of-work mixologists residing in Georgia. The contest will begin June 1st and will be replicated in other states as Flippin' Bird Brands enters additional markets. Flippin' Bird Pink Vodka and Pink Gin will be sold exclusively at Scofflaw Brewing Co. in the coming weeks and will ultimately be available to retailers through United Distributors.

This year's contest will be coined "Flippin' Covid the Bird." Out-of-work mixologists and bartenders will show off their skills for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize and will have the opportunity to be employed by, and serve as, the official mixologist of Flippin' Bird Brands for the remainder of 2020. Potential contestants will coordinate with Green Olive Media to be placed on the schedule for the contest filming to be held at Scofflaw Brewing Co. Each contestant will use Flippin' Bird Pink Vodka and Pink Gin to create a unique drink, one for each of the two brands. The videos will then be judged for personality, creativity and the originality of the cocktail; and the field will then be narrowed to four finalists. Round two, also held at Scofflaw Brewing Co., will provide an opportunity for consumers to vote for their favorite mixologist and drinks. Flippin' Bird Brands will then crown the champion. The winning bartender will receive a cash prize of $10,000. Additionally, Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Flippin' Bird Brands will make a corresponding donation of $10,000 to ATLFamilyMeal.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. has been a staunch supporter of displaced service industry workers throughout the pandemic. Flippin' Bird Brands is now working with Scofflaw Brewing Co. on their regional service industry relief effort which now tops $130,000 in donations to The Giving Kitchen, Bottleshare.org, and ATLFamilyMeal. Scofflaw Brewing Co. recently announced another potentially large donation to these organizations. "It is important to understand that as restaurants and bars begin to reopen, many employees will find themselves with a sizable hole to dig out of," says Matt Shirah, "and it is our responsibility as a community to do what we can to ease the tremendous pain and burden that our retail partners have faced."

For more information on "Flippin' Covid the Bird" campaign, visit Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Flippin' Bird Brands social media pages, or contact [email protected] .

