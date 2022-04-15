Scoliosis Center of Utah Uses Customized Braces to Improve Posture

Salt Lake City's premier center for scoliosis rehabilitation utilizes custom-made, over-corrective braces designed to treat scoliosis and postural deformities at their root. Dr. Katalina Dean spearheads advanced scoliosis treatment at the Scoliosis Center of Utah, where hundreds of patients have experienced life-altering results.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoliosis Center of Utah has focused on treating scoliosis and spinal deformities since its inception. Scoliosis affects about two out of every hundred people of all ages, ranging from children to seniors. Symptoms of scoliosis can be very severe, causing postural deformities that create both a lifestyle and an aesthetic challenge. Scoliosis treatment offered by mainstream medical facilities is limited to two options: surgery, in severe cases, and a brace made to stop the progression of the disorder.

Dr Katalina Dean DC

At the Scoliosis Center of Utah, Dr. Katalina Dean and her team offer a groundbreaking holistic approach: advanced spinal traction using the Chiropractic BioPhysics® technique, and a corrective ScoliBrace® that uses 3D technology and customized fitting based on x-rays and three-dimensional analysis software. Both options are non-invasive and require no surgery, recovery time, or interruption to lifestyle.

Chiropractic BioPhysics® is a chiropractic technique that uses personalized spinal traction and mirror-image adjustments to move the bones and joints of the spine. Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) utilizes an in-depth series of x-rays that offer a physical representation of the current condition of the spine. While many chiropractors and holistic treatment experts rely exclusively on visual assessments to determine treatment, the Scoliosis Center of Utah prefers to use advanced digital technology and x-rays to analyze the condition of the spine and create a personalized treatment plan for every patient.

Chiropractic BioPhysics® on its own has helped thousands of patients to resolve their abnormal scoliosis curve, but it's not the only treatment that the Scoliosis Center of Utah offers. For cases that require additional treatment, Dr. Katalina Dean and her team offer the ScoliBrace® program. Unlike the braces that are offered by mainstream medical facilities, which only pause the progression of scoliosis, the ScoliBrace® is uniquely designed to reverse scoliosis and correct the spine back to optimal alignment.

For patients who have been told that surgery is their only option, both Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) and the ScoliBrace® program offer highly impactful treatment options that are holistic, non-invasive, and gentle. Neither CBP nor ScoliBrace® are painful treatments. Instead, both are gradual, moderate interventions that allow the body to adjust over time, adapting to healthier posture and structure in the body.

For individuals seeking relief from scoliosis for themselves or their loved ones, The Scoliosis Center of Utah is prepared to offer the highest caliber of holistic treatment available to patients in need of spinal remodeling.

For more information on The Scoliosis Center of Utah or Dr. Katalina Dean, email [email protected] , or call (801) 561-5090.

