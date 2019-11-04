Scoop Up Delectable Desserts for Your Thanksgiving Spread, Including a New Non-Dairy Flavor of the Month, at Baskin-Robbins

Guests who volunteered to bring Turkey Day dessert can put a new spin on Thanksgiving treats by serving up a Caramel Delight Ice Cream Cookie Torte. This is not your typical torte: inspired by European designs, Baskin-Robbins' culinary specialists layered Gold Medal Ribbon ® ice cream on top of a chocolate chip cookie crust, garnished with caramel praline and fudge toppings and almonds to round out any feast the right way. Dessert doesn't end there: check out the cornucopia of cakes for November and beyond. Enjoy classics like the iconic Turkey Cake , or slice into other seasonal favorites like the Fall Harvest Roll Cake or Football Cake . To find the perfect dessert to complement your Thanksgiving feast, stop in to your favorite Baskin-Robbins shop or order from the comfort of your fuzzy socks online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App.

"This Thanksgiving, we're giving that typical dessert spread a sweet makeover so that everyone at the table can enjoy some ice cream deliciousness," said Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "We hope our festive cakes and our expanded Non-Dairy flavors are the tasty finale to everyone's Thanksgiving celebration."

Topping off the month's lineup of sweet treats is the addition of Chopped Jolly Ranchers™ to the toppings case, which perfectly sprinkles over tried and true favorites like Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet or Wild 'n Reckless.

*Baskin-Robbins' definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All of Baskin-Robbins' menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Baskin-Robbins cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

