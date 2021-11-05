Scooter Sharing Market records a CAGR of 57.16% by 2025|Rising Concern over Emission of Greenhouse Gases to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Askoll EVA S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Niu International, Scoot Rides, Inc., Silence Urban Ecomobility, TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A, and WeMo Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report covers the following areas -

Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The rising concern over emission of greenhouse gases, the last-mile delivery services due to increased activity in food delivery and e-commerce, and the intention to deliver an advanced, wireless personal transportation solution will offer immense growth opportunities for Scooter Sharing Market. However, facing the issue of congestion will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

72% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for Scooter sharing in APAC. Last-mile delivery services, owing to increased activity in food delivery and e-commerce will facilitate the Scooter sharing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Scooter Sharing 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Type

Electric



Non-electric

Scooter Sharing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Scooter sharing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Scooter sharing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Scooter sharing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Scooter sharing market vendors

Scooter Sharing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 57.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 59.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, Germany, Japan, US, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Askoll EVA S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Niu International, Scoot Rides, Inc., Silence Urban Ecomobility, TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A, and WeMo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

