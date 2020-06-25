SCORE Announces New CEO Bridget Weston

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to announce the confirmation of Bridget Weston as CEO. Weston will guide the organization in its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education, with an emphasis on accountability, transparency and consensus-building.

SCORE CEO Bridget Weston

Weston has spent the past 10 years working as a change leader for SCORE and has served as acting CEO since last August. During her tenure, she has led the marketing and communications team, overseen the centralization of field accounting functions and worked with congressional staff to secure continued federal funding. Most recently, she has led SCORE's efforts to connect business owners with SCORE's business resilience resources and tools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Weston earned her MBA from Temple University and a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"In her ten years of serving SCORE, Bridget has displayed her passion for the small business community and for our organization. In her tenure as acting CEO, we have all come to appreciate Bridget's dedication to creating an environment of accountability, transparency and consensus building," said SCORE Chairman of the Board Larry Tucker. "Please join me in congratulating Bridget. Under her leadership, we look forward to a vibrant and flourishing future for our organization and for the tens of thousands of organizations we serve each year."

"The SBA congratulates Bridget Weston on her selection as CEO of the SCORE Association, which has been an invaluable resource partner in helping to create stronger alliances with the small business community," said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez. "SCORE has been a critical part of the SBA's mission by helping entrepreneurs to gain access to the resources and assistance they need to start, grow and succeed in business. With her leadership and management experience, I am confident Bridget will help to move the association forward in continuing to assist our nation's 30 million small businesses."

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 260 chapters and 1,500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

