SCORE Greater Seattle Named Chapter of the Year by U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE , the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, congratulates its Greater Seattle Chapter on being named SCORE Chapter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration, in honor of National Small Business Week.

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, congratulates its Greater Seattle chapter on being named SCORE Chapter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in honor of National Small Business Week.

The Greater Seattle chapter was recognized from among 260 chapters nationwide due to the significant impact that their mentoring and education services have had on small business success in their communities, as evidenced by their strong and consistent growth and performance metrics. SCORE Greater Seattle's 116 dedicated and hardworking volunteers devoted 43,068 volunteer hours to growing SCORE's presence in the community and served a total of 8,178 clients via mentoring sessions and workshops in FY2019.

"I am extremely proud of our team of volunteer business mentors and the positive impact their extraordinary contributions have had on our local economy," said Krista Fuller, Chapter Chair, SCORE Greater Seattle. "In the past two years, SCORE volunteers assisted entrepreneurs in the opening of more than 1,000 new businesses in the Seattle area."

In efforts to expand their vital mentoring and education services to underserved, highly diversified communities, SCORE Greater Seattle has opened four branches and now supports seven counties in the state of Washington. Additionally, SCORE Greater Seattle has strengthened and promoted diversity and inclusion within its volunteer base, having grown from 18% women and minorities to over 35% in just three years. The chapter also continues to recruit younger, working volunteers to serve as subject matter experts, workshop presenters and mentors.

"We are so proud of the success, growth and positive impact that SCORE Greater Seattle has had on the small businesses in their community and beyond," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "They are a model chapter, not only in their region, but for SCORE chapters across the nation."

SCORE Greater Seattle knows that actively engaging in the communities they serve is critical to their long-term growth and success, and they look forward to helping even more businesses to start, grow, and provide valuable employment in the greater Seattle area.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 260 chapters and 1,500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

800-634-0245

[email protected]

SOURCE SCORE

Related Links

http://www.score.org

