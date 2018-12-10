SCORE Integrated Survey Approved for Use In Prestigious Magnet Accreditation for Nursing Excellence

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec, 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCORE Integrated Survey has been approved by American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for use by healthcare organizations pursuing Magnet® status and recognition.

The developer of SCORE, Safe & Reliable Healthcare, LLC, worked collaboratively with the ANCC to create a crosswalk of SCORE survey questions to the seven nursing satisfaction categories delineated in the Magnet® Application Manual. This crosswalk was approved by the ANCC in recognition of SCORE's unprecedented scientific and clinical validity in measuring culture and correlating these measures to outcomes.

Previously, in November 2016, Leapfrog also fully accredited SCORE based on its validity and reliability testing.

"We created SCORE in 2014 as an integrated survey to reduce survey fatigue and cost while applying two decades of insights into culture change including teamwork, psychological safety, and improvement readiness. Organizations must know where and how to focus their efforts in order to protect both patients and staff in their pursuit of high reliability," said Dr. Allan Frankel, Safe and Reliable Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer.

The Magnet Recognition Program® was developed by the ANCC, the world's largest and most prestigious nurse credentialing organization, to recognize healthcare organizations that demonstrate quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice. According to the ANCC, Magnet designation benefits consumers by identifying hospitals with superior nursing care and quality patient outcomes. It is the highest honor a healthcare organization can receive for professional nursing practice.

Dr. Michael Leonard, Safe & Reliable's Managing Partner, added, "Some of the most strategic issues in healthcare today pertain to burnout, turnover and workforce culture. SCORE represents an exciting advance in understanding and managing these issues, empowering organizations with insights that directly link to outcomes."

About Safe and Reliable Healthcare, LLC

Safe and Reliable Healthcare is a recognized pioneer in the field of healthcare improvement. Having surveyed culture across more than 1300 organizations, and designed and led high reliability transformations for dozens of systems including Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare [Harvard], Adventist Health, the NHS and the Military Health System, the firm has spearheaded lasting improvements in safety, operations, cost and experience. In 2017, the firm co-published its framework for high reliability with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement [IHI].

In addition to the field-leading SCORE Integrated Survey which is already in use in over 650 organizations, Safe and Reliable also offers digital learning boards known as LENS™ - the field's first and only real-time solution for culture change and burnout management that supports unit-, hospital- and system-level huddles, walkrounds and continuous improvement.

SCORE™ is an acronym standing for S afety, C ulture, O perational risk, R eliability/burnout and E ngagement. The survey is being offered to organizations and their state hospital associations by Safe & Reliable.

