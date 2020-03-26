SCORE Launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Small Business Resource Center

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, has launched the Coronavirus Small Business Resource Center, a central hub of up-to-date information and best practices for small business resilience at this time. The completely free resource center includes financial support resources, live and on-demand educational content and access to remote mentoring.

"We understand that this is a very unsettling and uncertain time for small business owners, which is why it's critical that they have access to the resources and support they need to navigate the unprecedented crisis brought on by COVID-19," said Bridget Weston, CEO at SCORE. "Our new, free resource hub ensures that the most helpful COVID-19 small business resources are easily accessible to the entrepreneurs who need them. In addition, our 10,000 experienced business mentors are standing by, ready to assist small business owners, safely and remotely, every step of the way."

The Coronavirus Small Business Resource Center provides a hub of specialized materials that will be continuously updated to support and assist small business owners as the situation evolves. Resources include:

Original audio, visual and print content focused specifically on small business resilience, financial support and small business owner mental health

Access to live webinars and online workshops

Coronavirus government resources for small businesses

The opportunity to request a remote, free expert business mentor

Click here to access the Coronavirus Small Business Resource Center.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 250 chapters and 1500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

800-634-0245

[email protected]

SOURCE SCORE