SCORE Launches Startup Roadmap to Help Entrepreneurs Reach Success

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to announce the launch of the SCORE Startup Roadmap, a revolutionary, on-demand online course designed to help new entrepreneurs achieve their small business goals, sponsored by FedEx. The free Startup Roadmap includes a step-by-step outline of the proven steps, tasks and resources needed to help small business owners reach success, avoid pitfalls, and make the most of their journey.

"The tough challenges that face today's entrepreneurs include finding and keeping new customers, raising enough capital and finding the right team," said Candice Stennett, Vice President of Marketing at SCORE. "We know that 20% of startups fail in their first year, and half don't survive their first five years; but, survival rates increase with the right resources and the guidance of an expert, small business mentor. This roadmap provides entrepreneurs with a master tool they can easily refer to with their mentor as they navigate each step of their unique small business journey."

"FedEx believes in the power and possibilities of small businesses," said Brie Carere, EVP and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at FedEx Corp. "As a connector of people and possibilities around the world, FedEx is proud to sponsor this initiative that provides entrepreneurs with the tools, steps and possibilities that enable them to thrive."

Each of the 12 chapters of the Startup Roadmap contain a series of concrete, actionable steps to complete, suggested topics to discuss with a mentor, and learning resources.

Chapter 1: Starting Your Journey

Chapter 2: Are You Ready to Start a Business?

Chapter 3: Defining and Validating Your Idea

Chapter 4: Business Plan or Business Model Canvas

Chapter 5: Finding Funding

Chapter 6: Setting Up Your Business

Chapter 7: Accounting, Insurance and Legal Considerations

Chapter 8: Marketing Your Business

Chapter 9: Pricing, Sales and Distribution

Chapter 10: Setting Up Your Physical Location

Chapter 11: Staffing Your Business

Chapter 12: Open for Business

Entrepreneurs who work with a mentor are five times more likely to start a business than those who do not have a mentor, and the Startup Roadmap is designed to make business mentoring even more successful. Click here to access the Roadmap.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

