SCORE, Mentors to America's Small Businesses, Announces Five New Members of Board of Directors

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its board of directors, which helps guide the organization in its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.

"We are thrilled to welcome five accomplished small business advocates to our Board of Directors," said incoming Board Chair Scott Harkins. "Three are new to SCORE, and two are outstanding SCORE mentors, who together bring us a wealth of experience and expertise. These new additions, with their diverse backgrounds, will be incredible assets to SCORE, as we further our mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education."

"Now, more than ever, we must recognize what small businesses mean to our economy and our communities, and the SCORE Board is proud to represent the thousands of volunteers who help entrepreneurs across the country start and grow their businesses every day."

The new additions to the board include:

Mariana Bravo

Mariana Bravo is a Partner at the law firm of Carr Maloney PC. She is a trusted advocate and litigator who concentrates her practice on professional liability, construction, real estate, business and employment law, and catastrophic personal injury disputes. Mariana served on the Hispanic National Bar Association's Executive Committee for five years in several capacities, including as Vice President of Divisions, Sections and Committees, Vice President of External Affairs and Vice President of Programs. She also co-chairs the Diversity and Pro Bono Committees at her firm and actively participates in several charitable events throughout the year.

"I am grateful and honored to serve on the SCORE Board of Directors. Through collaborative leadership, passionate service and resolute support, I look forward to advancing the mission of the organization to provide mentorship and education to small businesses in all of our communities across the country."

Jim Grimsley

Jim Grimsley of Austin, Texas has been a SCORE volunteer for more than six years and has served the organization in numerous roles including as President of the Austin chapter, and as a member of the National Advisory Board. Prior to joining SCORE, Jim held leadership roles at Amoco and CSC Index, and was a Partner at Accenture, leading their Global Upstream Energy Practice. Jim's expertise includes strategy, sustainability, supply chain, and mergers and acquisitions. Jim received his bachelor's degree in management from the University of New Orleans.

"I've enjoyed the last seven years of my involvement with SCORE as a mentor, where I've had the opportunity to support entrepreneurs and lead our 'Boots to Business' veteran training program. Witnessing my clients' success has been very gratifying, and I look forward to continuing to serve and support entrepreneurs as a member of the board."

Ulrica Jones, Ed.D

Dr. Ulrica Jones was the Founding Chair of SCORE Middle Georgia and presently serves as a certified SCORE mentor. She also serves as a Diversity & Inclusions Ambassador and is one of the founding members of the SCORE National Women's Committee. Dr. Ulrica is the CEO of Eventual Success LLC., a global consulting company offering training and development services through innovative programs tailored to the client. She brings more than 25 years of experience managing programs and creating positive learning environments by highlighting issues and focusing on opportunities for improvement. Dr. Ulrica received her doctorate in education with a specialization in adult education from the University of Georgia.

"I am honored to serve on the SCORE Board. I believe in SCORE's mission and can speak to the major impact the organization has had on the lives of those wanting to start a business, as well as those ready to grow their business. I have served in various roles at SCORE and can speak personally to the care taken to offer training and services through innovative programs tailored to each client. I look forward to serving in this capacity and assisting small business owners across the country, especially those located in rural areas."

Cherylyn Harley LeBon

Cherylyn Harley LeBon is a lawyer, business strategist, and speaker with more than 20 years of experience in Washington, D.C. and abroad as a corporate advisor, non-profit leader, and government executive. Cherylyn is a Partner with Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) law firm, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, where she works with small businesses, government contractors, and non-profits across the country. She is a former senior executive at the Small Business Administration and former Senior Counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I am thrilled to join the SCORE Board of Directors. As a lawyer working with small businesses and entrepreneurs for the past twenty years, I look forward to supporting SCORE's efforts in ensuring the success of small businesses and empowering small business owners with the tools and resources to survive and thrive in our economy."

Julie Poland

Julie Poland is a speaker, author and "7 Attributes of Agile Growth" Certified Coach. For more than 30 years, Julie has provided process and structure for business leaders to transform their organizations, and achieve improved results and sustainable growth. Julie uses her financial services management background, strategic perspective, and talent for engaging teams to help organizations of all backgrounds and sizes breakthrough barriers and achieve the greatness that lies within. Julie is currently a mentor with Susquehanna SCORE and has served as Chapter Chair and District Director of the Eastern PA/Delaware chapter. Most recently she has served on the SCORE Field Operations Advisory Council.

"I've been a SCORE volunteer mentor and leader since 2011. I've spent the bulk of my career coaching CEOs and their teams in growing midmarket companies. A friend introduced me to SCORE, and I realized that I had found a place to make a broader impact on my community. Owning a business is the ultimate opportunity for self-determination, and if I have helped another person work toward the dream of creating his or her own future, it's been a good day."

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 260 chapters and 1,500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

