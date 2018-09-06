SCORE Names Three Grand Champions in 2018 American Small Business Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, recognized three small business owners for their extraordinary entrepreneurial success, naming them Grand Champions of the 2018 American Small Business Championship (ASBC). Now in its fifth year, the ASBC is a national competition celebrating U.S. entrepreneurship and its positive impact on the economy, and offering resources for continued business growth. This year, the championship was made possible with a generous grant from Sam's Club.

Three small businesses took the top honors, each winning $15,000 to help grow their businesses:

The Grindhouse Radio (GHR) – An internationally-syndicated, award-winning pop culture talk radio series run by media personality Brimstone and partners Kim Adragna and Steve Zambito of N.Y., GHR has more than 3.5 million weekly listeners worldwide, and has earned regular spots in the iTunes Top 20 Best Comedic Podcasts rankings worldwide.

My "Buddy" Towel – Designed by Angelyn Myers, an Oklahoma mom of six, this combination towel and onesie is designed to save busy parents time, stress and extra laundry when drying their children off after a bath or the pool.

Pip & Grow – Founded on the philosophy that businesses have a responsibility to positively improve the lives of workers, customers and the planet, company founders Lauren Hughey, Kate Compton Barr and Amber Kroeker created this eco-friendly, portable bassinet to reduce the risk of SIDS. Pip & Grow is also the 2018 SCORE Awards winner for Outstanding Retail Small Business.

In March of this year, 102 small businesses from 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia were named ASBC finalists and awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to a training and networking event in Reno, N.V., as well as mentoring from small business experts at SCORE. After an in-depth judging process, a panel of small business experts selected the three Grand Champions to receive grand prizes of $15,000 each based on how effectively they utilized the initial prizes to grow their business.

"For five years running, the American Small Business Championship has been an unparalleled program driving small business growth and sustainability across the U.S. We are so proud of these three exceptionally-accomplished and hardworking Grand Champions, each of whom embody a diverse snapshot of the American small business landscape," said Resa Kierstein, vice president of development for SCORE.

The 2017 ASBC Grand Champions were Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center, Grillo Essentials and One Community Auto.

For more information on the ASBC, visit http://championship.score.org.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide 750,000+ free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2017, SCORE volunteers helped to create 54,506 small businesses and 61,534 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc., is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 35th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

