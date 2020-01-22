Scorpion Announces New President of Healthcare with Vision to Better Equip Clients for Success

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new development that is expected to grow its healthcare marketing division and improve the quality of service for clients. Dan Bedell, who was previously Scorpion's Chief Operating Officer, is now serving as the company's President of Healthcare.

In his new role, Bedell's goal is to make Scorpion even more efficient and effective at helping healthcare clients build up their digital presence and achieve their goals for growing their organizations.

"Today, more and more healthcare organizations are realizing the importance of digital transformation—particularly in how they're reaching, educating, attracting, and retaining patients. However, without the right digital marketing solutions that allow them to own and streamline their online presence, many of these organizations are not able to achieve the outcomes they're looking for," Bedell said.

"At Scorpion, we equip healthcare providers with the technology, strategies, and service they need to stand out in a crowded marketplace and reach the right patients and consumers in the right places at the right times," Bedell added. "We're excited to see how we can go even further in supporting our clients in the coming years!"

Bedell served as Scorpion's COO for more than four years, during which time he oversaw account management operations and helped to significantly grow the company's healthcare marketing division, in addition to its SMB and national brand divisions. Prior to joining Scorpion, Bedell served in various operations management and consulting roles where he helped companies maximize their day-to-day efficiency and expand their market presence.

Scorpion provides digital marketing solutions that are designed to help clients improve their Healthcare Digital Presence (HDP). This includes the delivery of services like website design, website content management, digital marketing, website and marketing analytics, and many other fully managed services. Scorpion also offers proprietary technology that adds speed, efficiency, and transparency to the digital marketing efforts of healthcare organizations.

ABOUT SCORPION

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal, home services, franchise, and healthcare industries. As a partner for businesses, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. Visit Scorpion.co/Hospitals to learn more.

